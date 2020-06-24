High school football: Matsen hired as Park coach

Just call Morris Matsen a master builder.
It was in the early 2000s when he was among those who organized the Racine Threat minor-league football team, which once had a much-anticipated city rivalry with the Racine Raiders.
In 2007, he started his own local business, Matsen Home Improvement, which continues to thrive.
And now he's taken on the challenge of another building job. This one entails coaching the Park High School football program.
The Racine native, who turns 44 on July 4, was officially named the 18th head coach in the 92-year history of this historic program Tuesday morning. Park athletic director Joe Miller made the announcement following two rounds of interviews.
Matsen replaces Danny Hernandez, who stepped down after two seasons to become assistant principal at Jerstad-Agerholm School. Miller said there were nine applicants for the position, four of whom were interviewed.
"He is a humble guy, he is a player's coach, he has a tremendous heart and he's done some things like where he helped one of our students whose family was homeless when he was an assistant coach," Miller said. "He helped get them a house and a bunch of furniture and appliances that were donated.
"His has a commitment and loyalty to Park and he has an outreach to the kids and has an ability to connect with them."
Hernandez believes the Park administration made an ideal choice with Matsen.
"It's an outstanding hire," Hernandez said. "From a preparation standpoint, you're not going to find a better coach than him. He watches film, he studies, and just from a work ethic standpoint, he's outstanding.
"Beyond that, his love for our kids and the community is exceptional. He's done so much just for our kids in general. He's opened up his pockets, his house ... he'll do anything for any one those kids in the program."
Perhaps it is symbolic that when Matsen was reached for this story Tuesday afternoon, he was in the midst of another building project. He was on a ladder working on gutters during a job for his business and asked if he could call back.
Once he did, Matsen was asked about the theme of building in his life and he welcomed the comparison between his business career and his new coaching position.
"That's some of the conversation I had with the administration at Park — not only building things, but building people," Matsen said. "Building them up and bringing them together and things of that nature. We feel that's very important."
Matsen, who was once a longtime football coach for Racine Youth Sports, joined Park's football staff in 2014 as a volunteer assistant under Dennis Thompson. He served as freshman head coach in 2014 and '15 and doubled as junior varsity coach his second season.
Under Thompson's successor, Andy Siegal, Matsen continued as junior varsity head coach for two seasons. He also joined the varsity as Siegal's defensive line coach and special teams coordinator.
But his greatest impact came as Hernandez's defensive coordinator the last two seasons. Park was outscored 227-93 in 2018, Matsen's first year at the position, but the Panthers outscored their opponents 170-168 last season.
"If you look at our point differential since he's taken over, it speaks volumes," Hernandez said. "I mean, he's an outstanding coordinator. He's just a really good coach."
Matsen played for Racine Lutheran in the early 1990s before earning a degree in business from Gateway Technical Institute in 1993. Park was then one of the most perennially dominant high school football programs in the state and won WIAA Division 1 championships in 1988 and 2005.
Among the players this program has produced are Brent Moss, Kevin Barry and Johnny Clay. The latter two each were named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin (Barry in 1996 and Clay in 2005).
When asked about taking over a program with so much tradition, Matsen said, "I feel honored, I feel blessed, I feel inspired. I work out at the same gym as Johnny, we've had conversations, Brent Moss used to be my coach for the Threat for a lot of years and, Kevin Barry, I've met the man. He's an extremely large man with a big heart."
But while Park developed a Division I player in defensive lineman Raishein Thomas, who signed with Northern Illinois after last season, this program is trying to make it through some hard times.
From 2012 through 2018, the Panthers lost 59 of 64 games. There was some progress last season and Park was in a strong position to earn its first playoff berth since 2009 before losing its final three games.
With several key graduation losses, notably Thomas and quarterback Ricky Canady, Park will be challenged to build on that progress. But Matsen is looking forward to the challenge.
"It's an enormous challenge, but it's a welcome challenge," Matsen said. "I embrace it. I was here during the lean years. I was here when we had a group of 14 freshmen on the team when they used to have 80 kids or 100 kids. So, yeah, it's extremely challenging, but also extremely rewarding because we're watching these kids grow from 14-year-old kids to 18-year-old men by the time they leave."
As the owner of his own business, Matsen will often not be at Park during school hours. But Miller points out that assistants who include Jon Burdick, Travis Whitt, Tray Allen and Anthony Johnson are in the building during that time and will be able to help Matsen keep tabs on student-athletes.
"I won't be on the faculty, but I'll definitely be in the building," Matsen said. "We have a plan worked out."
