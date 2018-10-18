RACINE — James Wilson missed wearing his football jersey on game days.
He missed hanging out with the guys and talking football, especially after big victories.
That’s why he returned to the Racine Lutheran High School football team as a junior in 2017. He had thought his future was in basketball and wanted to focus on that sport as a sophomore, but he came to realize what a mistake that was.
“I went to the St. Cat’s game,” said Wilson, referring to Lutheran’s 46-39 double overtime victory in football over St. Catherine’s on Sept. 10, 2016. “Seeing how good they were doing and how much fun everyone was having on the sideline, it made me miss it.”
Besides, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Wilson, who is related to former Horlick All-State forward Jamil Wilson, has been more of a role player in basketball. It was a different story in football, where he was promoted to starting cornerback after the second game of his freshman season.
Once he returned as a junior, he picked up where he left off, intercepting five passes as a defensive back and catching some key passes in Lutheran’s run-oriented offense during the last two seasons. Not coincidentally, the Crusaders have gone 17-4 with Wilson doing his part on both sides of the ball.
“Football became serious with him,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “All of a sudden, as he played more, he understood the game more and it gave him the drive to be better at it.
“It’s not that coaches are starting to push him. It’s just that he’s starting to make more plays. You can just see that he’s really enjoying himself and that’s what I really want for the kids.”
One of his best moments came in Lutheran’s most recent victory — a 49-21 victory over Catholic Central Oct. 11 at Horlick Field. He made a diving catch near the end zone of a Colton Kraus pass in the third quarter, setting up an eight-yard touchdown run by Tyler Tenner.
“That was the most memorable play I’ve made,” Wilson said. “I’ll remember that forever. I stutter-stepped and just started sprinting. When I saw the ball was too long, I just jumped and hoped I would get to it.”
And against all odds, he did just that.
“Even though he got the wind knocked out of him, he still hung on to it,” Smith said.
Wilson’s decision to return to football also strengthened his bond with Josh Hess, who is another starting receiver and cornerback for Lutheran. Both were coached in a youth league by Hess’ father, Paul, and playing together the last two seasons has brought their friendship to a new level.
Not only do the two make plays when Smith decides to try and stretch the field, they combine for a formidable back line on Lutheran’s defense.
“They push each other and, as a coach, that’s what you love to see,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, they are there for each other off the field, as well.
“Whenever he’s having problems, I’m there for him and whenever I’m having problems, he’s there for me,” Hess said. “We’re always there for each other.”
Besides, Wilson can’t imagine a better video game partner than Hess.
“If we’re not with each other, we’re usually playing against each other online,” Wilson said.
Wilson is thankful for more than his decision to return to football. He’s thankful that he’s playing sports at all. In fact, it could be said that Wilson is thankful to be alive.
It was during the summer of 2014 when he fainted while his father was giving him a haircut. An examination revealed that Wilson had an irregular heartbeat and he underwent surgery at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to correct the problem.
He might not be here now had that medical issue not been detected.
“It was very scary because I could have died while playing a sport,” Wilson said.
Wilson has become so dedicated to being a multi-sport athlete after not playing football his sophomore season that he will one day have some advice to offer to a son of his own.
“I would tell him to stick with it because you never know what the outcome will be of you playing that sport,” Wilson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.