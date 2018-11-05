RACINE — It appears that Alex Schulz’s hands are destined to always be dirty.
They’ve been that way the last four seasons as an offensive lineman for the Racine Lutheran High football team. And they will be after he leaves behind football because tinkering under the hoods of cars is his great passion.
“He does like to get dirty on and off the football field,” Lutheran right tackle Sully Stanke said of Schultz. “He doesn’t mind getting down and dirty and gritty.”
There are a few other items of interest about Schulz. First, he’s huge at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds. That’s 85 pounds heavier than the largest of his three older brothers.
“Every year at Thanksgiving, I always eat the most of anybody,” he said.
He has also gone against the grain in a family that has deep roots in soccer. His father, Dan, was once the soccer coach at Racine Lutheran. Soccer was also the favored sport of his three older brothers — Jordan, Conner and Kyle.
Why did Alex break family tradition and choose football? Does that question even need to be asked?
“Since I was such a big guy, I always wanted to play football.” Schulz said. “I finally asked my mom, “Can you sign me up for football?’ They kind of accepted it because I didn’t like soccer that much and I really wanted to play football. They all like that I play football now.”
Schulz was a natural from the start, moving right in as a starter for the RYS Crusaders, which are led by Lutheran coach Scott Smith. That was just the start of a great run at Lutheran.
As a freshman, he started at right tackle. And then he was the left guard as a sophomore, right guard as a junior and left tackle as a senior. He’s also doubling as a full-time defensive tackle for the first time this season.
“He’s just a big, powerful kid,” Smith said. “He’s opening holes along with the rest of our offensive linemen, but at 305, he’s a force wherever he plays. He’s hard to move at defensive tackle and, on offense, when he gets off the ball, he just pancakes people.
“In the last game, the ref came to me and said, ‘Listen, if he keeps pancaking guys and laying on top of them, I’m going to call holding.’ So even the refs are noticing how badly he’s destroying people.”
Lutheran running backs Tyler Tenner and Jaylen Houston are the ones who are benefiting the most from from Schulz’s muscle.
Tyler led the county in rushing as a sophomore in 2017 and moved into the lead last Friday with a 301-yard effort in a 41-21 WIAA Division 6 third-round victory over Cambridge. He has 1,801 yards while Houston has 566.
When the Crusaders defeated Mineral Point 49-14 in a second-round game Oct. 26, both Tenner and Houston exceeded 200 rushing yards.
The credit for that also goes to Stanke, left guard David Voss, center Tim Nelson and right guard Seth Hultman. But Schulz is the leader of this group.
“A lot of people know how good he is with his hands and his feet,” Stanke said. “He really practices his footwork in practice.”
When Schulz isn’t getting dirty moving people across the line of scrimmage, he’s getting dirty as a mechanic. That passion started when he was a kid and would work on his grandfather’s 1970 AMC Javelin.
So accomplished has Schulz become that he feels he can do just about any job with a car. It starts with his 1999 Ford F150 truck, which he bought for $3,000 with money he earned cutting down trees and cutting lawn.
“I can change the oil, I can change the brakes, I can do almost anything on it,” he said.
Which makes him a popular guy at school with those who need some work done on their cars.
“My friends are like, ‘Oh, do you want to do this for me?’ “ Schulz said. “And I’m like, ‘Are you gonna pay me?’ “
But getting paid working on cars is how Schulz, who has a 3.1 grade-point average, eventually plans to pay his bills.
“I want to be working on cars for a living and be settled down with a family,” he said.
His immediate goal is helping Lutheran make its first appearance in a WIAA championship game in Camp Randall Stadium at Madison. That will happen if the Crusaders defeat Lancaster on Friday night in a 7 p.m. semifinal at Elkhorn.
And, once again, Schulz will be doing what he has been for most of his life — getting dirty.
“I like getting dirty,” he said. “Being an offensive lineman, you’re always one of the muddier people on the field. As a kid, I liked playing in the dirt. Getting dirty working on cars is the same thing.”
