RACINE — The games were intense and they were usually called on the grounds of parental discretion.
Colton and Nolan Kraus used to mark end zones with towels in a spare room of their house and then pound on each other. Colton, the oldest of Jeff and Niki Kraus' six children, always came out on top back then and his victories came at a price.
"It would usually end with Nolan crying because I was always bigger than him," said Colton, a senior quarterback and strong safety for the Racine Lutheran High School football team. "And I would get frustrated because Nolan didn't want to play anymore. It used to get pretty darn rough in there.
"And it would be a recurring thing with our parents – like, 'You know you're bigger and stronger than him. Why do you have to blah, blah, blah?' Or it would be, 'Nolan, why are you even playing if you know you're just going to get hurt?' "
It was rough love back in the day, which included a broken tooth and a couple bloody noses suffered by Nolan. But the two learned toughness from each other. And now they are integral members of a Lutheran team that will play undefeated Cambridge in a WIAA Division 6 quarterfinal Friday night at Cambridge.
Colton is a four-year starter at strong safety — he missed all but three games of his sophomore season because of a broken right elbow — and started doubling as the Crusaders' quarterback early last season.
Nolan, who has grown to be an inch taller than the 5-foot-10 Colton, has started the last two seasons at free safety. He also sees time at running back and is a possibility to replace Colton as Lutheran's quarterback next season.
The Crusaders likely wouldn't be where they're at without the Kraus brothers. And the Kraus brothers wouldn't be where they're at without each other.
"That definitely made us better," Colton said of their old rivalry. "I think it taught me how to be more of a team player and to communicate. I wanted some competition and I wanted to win, obviously, but I could also teach him various things.
"And I think for him, obviously, it definitely made him tougher. He's pretty darn tough. And I think it's partly from me always beating up on him when we were little."
Nolan, who is described by his brother as, "more of a trash talker," became a tough component of a Crusaders defense that has held six opponents to 14 points or less this season.
And it started with his brother.
"He'd be on offense at first and he would give me the ball," Nolan said. "And then he would switch over to defense so he could tackle me."
Some ferocious tackles ensued.
"It started easier because my parents would make him give me a chance at first while we were playing," Nolan said. "It would usually end in me giving up. He never lost. He never let me win, so I just had to try as good as I could. Sometimes it would get a little out of control."
But like most brothers, any hard feelings gradually made way for genuine affection. The two share a bedroom and often talk football when they switch out the light at night. And they are there for each other.
"My parents always say that me and Colton have a closer relationship than any of their siblings have had with each other," Nolan said. "We share the same room and we're always doing stuff with each other. Some days I'm irritating him or he's irritating me, but we're close."
Nolan discovered how close they were when he was in the sixth grade and playing in a championship game for Racine Youth Sports.
"Right before one of my super bowls, he came up to me," Nolan said. "I was really nervous and thought I was going to throw up. He just told me everything was going to be OK, he loves me and I'm going to have a ball out there."
Colton discovered how close last August, when Lutheran's senior class went on its two-day retreat.
"On the Senior Leadership Retreat, we get notes from our family and I was assuming I would just one from my mom and dad," Colton said. "But I got a real nice, well-thought-out note from Nolan, just saying nice things about me. I really appreciated that."
And now the Kraus brothers serve as pillars for the Crusaders.
"It seems like when something doesn't go as one of them would have wanted, the other one walks up, shakes his hand and says, 'We're OK,' " Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "It starts right there with the support at home.
"They both have such a high IQ with football. They understand the game. And when things don't go well, they don't panic. And that's the best thing about them."
