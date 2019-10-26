UNION GROVE — Before his players ran out onto the artificial turf of Union Grove High School Friday night, Scott Smith had a cautionary tale to offer.
Remember last year, when the Racine Lutheran High School football team was almost ousted in the first round of the WIAA Division 6 playoffs? The Crusaders had to rally to edge Pecatonica-Argyle in that first-round game.
"We just took it for granted that we were going to walk over the first team in the playoffs and it just doesn't happen," Smith said. "I don't care what anybody's record is. Everybody is 0-0 now."
Point made. By the end of this 38-degree night, the Crusaders had wrapped up a 48-7 victory over Ozaukee. And running back Tyler Tenner moved to within 207 yards of becoming the state's all-time leading rusher with his 242-yard, five-touchdown performance.
Next up for Lutheran (10-0), which has been ranked No. 1 among small schools all season in the Associated Press state poll, is Cambridge (8-2). Cambridge advanced with a 28-20 victory over Palymra-Eagle Friday night.
Lutheran's players wasted no time heeding the warning of their coach. On the second play of the game, Nathan Zawicki forced a fumble and Nolan Kraus recovered.
Shortly after, Tenner scored on a 4-yard run and the Crusaders were on their way. Tenner went on to score touchdowns of 9, 19 and 11 yards, Jaylen Houston had a 23-yard scoring run and Camdin Jansen connected with Zawicki for a 35-yard TD strike as Lutheran took a 41-0 halftime lead.
Tenner, who also intercepted a pass, added a 9-yard touchdown run for Lutheran's only points in the second half. He increased his career rushing total to 6,664 yards, moving him within 44 yards of passing Mike Firkus of Hilbert for second place and 207 from overtaking Bryce Huettner of Iola-Scandinavia for the all-time lead.
During his pursuit of this historic record, Tenner has made it clear that winning comes first. He dug in with that stance after Friday's game.
"One hundred percent, I'm not worried about that record," he said. "I'm just focused on getting to state and doing what we have to do to get to that point and win state.
"I'm more focused on victories than my own personal stats or my accolades."
Still, has potentially setting this record been a distraction for the team? Absolutely not, according to senior left guard David Voss.
"First of all, we know Tyler's going to give us 100 percent, no matter what," Voss said. "Even if he hurts his groin or whatever, he's going to give us 100 percent. He's not going to come out.
"We look at it is we're going to come out here, punch a team in the throat and win."
Tenner would easily be in second place on the all-time list now if not for Lutheran getting called for nine penalties for 84 yards. Some of those penalties wiped out big gains by Tenner, one of which was a 60-yard run.
That was surprising considering Lutheran had a veteran offensive line. Voss vows that Lutheran is going to get it right for Friday night's game against Cambridge at Union Grove.
"Personally, I think it was all mental mistakes tonight," he said. "We all came out to play, we were all fired up. We didn't take our steps fast enough. It was all mental.
"We'll sharpen up in practice and condition extra hard, run all our plays when we're super tired and everything will get straightened out for the next game."
Added Smith: "It gets frustrating when Tyler breaks a 60-yarder and it keeps getting called back. We just have to be better on the offensive line. We'll work on it this week again."
Meanwhile, Lutheran's defense was exceptional. Ozaukee managed just 74 rushing yards on 25 attempts and had only six first downs.
Facing a continuously running clock in the second half because of the 35-point rule, Ozaukee (4-6) avoided a shutout when running back Brent Hoffmann found Jack Gezmer for a 65-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds remaining.
