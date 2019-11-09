High school football: Lutheran loses to Springs in Division 6 quarterfinal

The focus was obviously on Tenner, who finished his high school career with 6,932 yards, a state record. Tenner consistently had trouble finding any room to run against this defense.

When a reporter commented to Hyland how Springs swarmed to Tenner all night, he said, “That’s the object. You’ve got to slow him down. He loves to cut back and so you’ve got to get him to make a move on his initial (run). You can’t just give an alley. So when he was making those cuts, we were hitting him with two or three people or even more than that sometimes.”

Tenner could only marvel at how the Ledgers handled him most of this 25-degree night.

“They did a brilliant job shadowing me,” he said. “I think it was No. 17, their safety (Luke Vander Kooy). He filled every time I tried to get outside. They did a great job tackling and flowing to the ball. They’re a great team, especially defensively. That’s their pride and joy.”

Meanwhile, Lutheran did a commendable job defensively behind Tenner, who forced three fumbles as a linebacker.

“There’s not a single player in the state who forces more turnovers on defense than Tyler Tenner,” said Lutheran assistant Casey Smith, whose father, Scott, is the Crusaders’ head coach.