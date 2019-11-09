High school football: Lutheran loses to Springs in Division 6 quarterfinal

UNION GROVE — As team members exchanged postgame handshakes Friday night, Tyler Tenner reached Bob Hyland, the legendary coach of the Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs High School football team.
Managing a smile after this long, cold night for Racine Lutheran, Tenner congratulated Hyland, the state’s all-time winningest coach, for the supreme defensive effort his team managed. Briefly hugging Tenner, Hyland said, “Congratulations on your record! You deserve it!”
Within minutes, the two teams cleared the field after St. Mary’s Springs had defeated Lutheran 20-0 in a WIAA Division 6 quarterfinal at Union Grove High School. And a magical season for Lutheran, not to mention a record-setting career for Tenner, was history.
Springs (10-2), which has won state championships four of the previous five seasons, game-planned for Tenner all week. It paid off as the Ledgers held Tenner to 29 yards on 15 carries.
Neutralizing Tenner set the tone for Springs to limit Lutheran (11-1) to just 133 yards. It was the first time the Crusaders were shut out since Nov. 3, 2017, when Springs defeated them 28-0 in a quarterfinal at Fond du Lac.
“I saw that this week when they put that together,” said Hyland, referring to his defensive coaches scheming for Lutheran. “As I saw it go together, I knew they (the Crusaders) were going to have one heck of a time moving the ball consistently on us. We were in the right place at the right time.”
The focus was obviously on Tenner, who finished his high school career with 6,932 yards, a state record. Tenner consistently had trouble finding any room to run against this defense.
When a reporter commented to Hyland how Springs swarmed to Tenner all night, he said, “That’s the object. You’ve got to slow him down. He loves to cut back and so you’ve got to get him to make a move on his initial (run). You can’t just give an alley. So when he was making those cuts, we were hitting him with two or three people or even more than that sometimes.”
Tenner could only marvel at how the Ledgers handled him most of this 25-degree night.
“They did a brilliant job shadowing me,” he said. “I think it was No. 17, their safety (Luke Vander Kooy). He filled every time I tried to get outside. They did a great job tackling and flowing to the ball. They’re a great team, especially defensively. That’s their pride and joy.”
Meanwhile, Lutheran did a commendable job defensively behind Tenner, who forced three fumbles as a linebacker.
“There’s not a single player in the state who forces more turnovers on defense than Tyler Tenner,” said Lutheran assistant Casey Smith, whose father, Scott, is the Crusaders’ head coach.
The Crusaders held Springs a respectable 288 yards. They did not allow the game’s first touchdown until 8:54 was left in the second quarter, when Marcus Orlandoni ran six yards for a touchdown and they were within 7-0 at halftime.
But Springs’ forte is wearing down opponents with the run and that was the case Friday. On the fourth play of the third quarter, David Mueller broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run. And with 2:21 left in the game, quarterback Braydon King ran 10 yards for their final touchdown.
The Ledgers ran 48 plays, all but two of which were runs. It was nothing fancy. It was just power football at its finest. And it could have been even more dominating had Springs not fumbled at Lutheran’s 1-yard line on its opening drive of the game.
Lutheran resorted to the pass after Tenner kept getting contained and had limited success. Camdin Jansen completed nine of 18 passes for 102 yards, but Lutheran rarely seriously threatened.
“They’re coached very well and they’re a very disciplined team,” junior quarterback-safety Nolan Kraus said. “They’re a hard team to beat. There’s not much you can really do against them. They got us tonight.”
For Scott Smith, it was a season that should not be defined by one game.
“I’m proud of these kids,” he said. “They had a good year. You can’t take anything away from them. And we only had four seniors starting.
“We’ll be back. It hurts right now, but you can’t take away what they did during the year. And that’s why I’m so proud of them.
“Week after week, they came to play football.”
Added Tenner: “This is a brotherhood for me. That’s how I look at this school. It’s a family I’ve had, from my coaches to the players on the bench. They’re all my brothers and I love all of them. That’s what I’m going to remember most.”