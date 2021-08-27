High school football: Linemen key as Lutheran beats Martin Luther

The Racine Lutheran High School football team learned a very valuable lesson this past week about late summer football.

The Crusaders applied that lesson to Friday’s nonconference game at Greendale Martin Luther and were rewarded with a victory.

A better conditioned Lutheran squad, which had several players cramping up during last week’s 35-14 loss to Union Grove, used a balanced offensive attack and a stiff defense to beat the Spartans 33-14.

Lutheran coach Scott Smith, who admonished his players last week for their lack of conditioning, was singing their praises this time as they beat one of the better teams in the Metro Classic Conference.

“This was a good bounceback for us,” Smith said. “Even though it was humid, we were in better shape (to handle it).

“Last week, the kids saw what shape they had to get in and that helped us a lot.”

Smith said the offensive line was a key, especially the trio of seniors Seth Hultman and Jaylin Pritchett, and junior Akari Redmond. Hultman (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) and Pritchett (6-4, 305) are veterans of the line, while Redmond (6-4, 355) is less experienced.