High school football: Linemen key as Lutheran beats Martin Luther

The Racine Lutheran High School football team learned a very valuable lesson this past week about late summer football.
The Crusaders applied that lesson to Friday’s nonconference game at Greendale Martin Luther and were rewarded with a victory.
A better conditioned Lutheran squad, which had several players cramping up during last week’s 35-14 loss to Union Grove, used a balanced offensive attack and a stiff defense to beat the Spartans 33-14.
Lutheran coach Scott Smith, who admonished his players last week for their lack of conditioning, was singing their praises this time as they beat one of the better teams in the Metro Classic Conference.
“This was a good bounceback for us,” Smith said. “Even though it was humid, we were in better shape (to handle it).
“Last week, the kids saw what shape they had to get in and that helped us a lot.”
Smith said the offensive line was a key, especially the trio of seniors Seth Hultman and Jaylin Pritchett, and junior Akari Redmond. Hultman (5-foot-10, 208 pounds) and Pritchett (6-4, 305) are veterans of the line, while Redmond (6-4, 355) is less experienced.
However, Redmond had some extra motivation Friday. Smith said Redmond found out about two hours before the game that his aunt had passed away. It would have been understandable for him to miss the game, but he spoke to his family and was told he should play.
“He was a big motivation,” Smith said. "(His family) wanted him to play and he said ‘coach, I want to play.’ It meant a lot for the coaches, school and teammates for him to be there.”
The Crusaders (1-1) ran for 199 yards, led by senior Isaiah Folsom with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The line also gave senior quarterback Camdin Jansen time to throw and he was efficient, going 7 of 9 for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
The big play of the game was in the first quarter, when Jansen hit junior Eric Ibarra for an 85-yard scoring pass. Jansen later connected with senior Gavin Zawicki for a 37-yard score.
Defensively, Lutheran held the Spartans to 129 yards of total offense (82 rushing, 47 passing). Senior defensive back Dajahn Nelson had an interception and Hultman, Pritchett and Redmond were strong up front.
“They have a heck of a program,” Smith said about Martin Luther. “They’re never down and they keep their foot on the gas pedal.”