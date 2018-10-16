RACINE — Luke Letsch shows up every week during the summer for his famous grandpa, fires up the lawn mower and cuts his grass. Despite Luke's protests, Bob Letsch reaches into his wallet for $35 per mow.
"I tell him, 'Grandpa, you should cut that down,' and he won't, " Luke said. "He's stubborn."
On the subject of showing up every week, that's exactly what Letsch does as a defensive back for the undefeated St. Catherine's High School football team. The fifth-oldest of David and Patrice's eight children has carried on the esteemed Letsch name at St. Catherine's with his play, leadership and character.
"He falls right in place with the Letsch tradition," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "He's extremely respectful and hard working and he leaves everything on the field."
The three-year starter will be doing that again Friday when the Angels open the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a 7 p.m. game against Milwaukee Obama SCTE at Kenosha Bradford.
Letsch, who has followed in the footsteps of brothers Andy, Jack and Ethan as football players at St. Catherine's, is well aware of what his name means at the school. Bob Letsch, the second-winningest boys basketball coach in Wisconsin's history, retired in 2016, but people remember.
And they continue to be reminded. On Nov. 30, the floor of the John F. McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine's will be dedicated in Bob Letsch's honor.
"People say, 'Oh, you're a Letsch,' " Luke said. "They'll ask, 'Who's your dad?' and 'What sports do you play?' They ask if I play basketball and, unfortunately I don't, but that name is a pretty big deal around here.
"I want to represent the Letsch name because I am a part of my grandfather. I make sure that I always keep him and my older brothers in mind when I come to school."
Luke can be assured that he's making his grandpa proud. He carries a 3.91 grade-point average. He attends church every Sunday. He wants to pursue a profession in which he can help people. And he desires to make a difference every time he pulls on his No. 21 jersey at St. Catherine's.
But then, Letsch has been trained to make a difference from an early age and he was educated in a college of hard knocks.
"Us four boys shared a room and they always dragged me out of my bed at night and caused a ruckus," Luke said. "And then I would always get blamed by my dad. They always kind of beat up on me, but I still love 'em."
His education continued as he grew up with plenty of Letsch-dominated neighborhood games. With four brothers and plenty of cousins, there never was a shortage of players.
"It was kind of reckless," Luke said. "You would tackle as hard as you could. I'm a small person and I learned that size doesn't matter. You've just got to go for it and tackle them.
"All my brothers were bigger than me and I had to take them down, so that's how I learned to be aggressive."
That's how the 6-foot-1, 155-pound Letsch has played the last three seasons. With Letsch helping set the tone, the Angels have gone 27-4 during his time as a starter.
He's taken it to another level as a senior and produced perhaps the finest game of his career on Sept. 20 in a 40-28 victory over Racine Lutheran. Letsch had eight solo tackles — two for loss — seven assists, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
"I was the strong safety in that game and I was right there on the line," Letsch said. "I made a lot of tackles on (running back Cory) Tenner. They were trying to do a lot of reverse stuff, but I wasn't letting them have it. I just stepped up to make some good plays."
Letsch will do his part to try and help the Angels win the first state football championship in the school's history. After all, championships and his last name have gone hand-in-hand at St. Catherine's.
"He's a man of God, he's a leader and he picks us up," St. Catherine's receiver T.J. Rouse said.
Just as Bob Letsch would expect from his grandson.
"He always wanted us to be leaders on the field," Luke said. "He always taught us how we should be role models in every-day life."
