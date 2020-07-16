High school football: Late Case QB Barnes led monumental upset in 1993

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Barnes’ Journal Times obituary in August 2006 mournfully summed up a life that had ended just six weeks past his 30th birthday.

It was written that the native of Elgin, Ill., had, “been called home by his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2006.” It also pointed out that, “Because of his skill and strategic plays on the football field, he was known as, ‘Barnes Burner.’ “

Sadly, Barnes was just 14 when his mother, Mildred, had died of cancer at the age of 36. His father had already been out of his life for several years by that point. The first three-year starter at quarterback in the history of Case High School’s program grew up as a confused and sometimes angry young man who occasionally had discipline issues.

“It made me feel as if I was here alone,” Barnes said in November 1993 while reflecting on death of his mother.

Gene Veit, Barnes’ coach from 1991-93, acknowledged the struggle he sometimes had keeping his quarterback in line. When Barnes was named the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior in 1993, Veit was quoted as saying, “I think we’ve learned to live with him more than we tried to change him because changing him is a very difficult ordeal. And until he understands that he has to want to change something, it’s not going to get done.”