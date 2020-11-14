High school football: Jansen has big night for Racine Lutheran

ST. CATHERINE'S 68, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Angels moved above .500 for the first time this season behind a huge performance from Demarion Cobb. But for St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, top billing on this chilly night at Westosha Central went to his offensive line.

"The offensive line, that's where it starts," Miller said. "The offensive line is working at getting better each and every week and Thomas More came out with a very unorthodox defense to start the game, so the offensive line had to make adjustments."

That line was comprised of tackles Roberto Anchondo and Kinggolden Brooks, guards Alex and Abel Mulder and center Lestat Loomis. And Cobb took advantage of their blocks to rush for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.

"Demarion used third and fourth effort," Miller said. "That's kind of been his mantra all year. It takes several hits for him to even start to go down and he was just extremely tough running the ball.

"There wasn't always big holes, so he had to blow through those holes as well. But when he got open in the secondary, he was off to the races."

Among the others playing well for St. Catherine's (4-3) was a sophomore quarterback John Perugini.