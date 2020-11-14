High school football: Jansen has big night for Racine Lutheran

A patched-together offensive line for the Racine Lutheran High School football team did its job Friday night.
And to say the least, Camdin Jansen did his job.
The junior quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Crusaders' 35-20 playoff victory over Fox Valley Lutheran at Appleton. Making the victory all the more impressive is that Lutheran, a Division 6 program, handled a Division 2 team on its own field.
"It started with Cam," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "Cam played fabulous at quarterback. We probably had six or seven dropped passes. He just hit receivers in stride."
Jansen doubled at cornerback for the Crusaders (7-1) and intercepted two passes. "And he almost had three," Smith said.
It could have been an especially challenging night for Lutheran given the caliber of its competition and the Crusaders' health situation.
Two offensive linemen, left guard Henry Hoeft and left tackle Akari Redmond, weren't expected to start for health reasons. Redmond was held out, but Hoeft, who injured a finger Wednesday at practice, played about half the game with a club protecting his injury.
Center Jhaleo Burge, right guard Seth Hultman, right tackle Jaylin Pritchett and Tim Nelson, who replaced Redmond, took it from there.
"They were blitzing a lot and our offensive line did a great job picking up blitzes," Smith said. "They're (the Foxes) physical up front, but if we picked up our blitzes on the outside, I thought we'd get our skill-position players open."
Stepping up more than anyone around Jansen were Nolan Kraus and Gavin Zawicki.
Kraus caught 10 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring receptions covered 12 and 75 yards. Zawicki caught five passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Lutheran's other touchdowns came on a 1-yard run by Kraus and a 16-yard run by Terrence Suggs.
Fox Valley Lutheran (4-5) was held to minus-11 rushing yards on 20 attempts, but did pass for 366 yards.
"They've got some really good receivers that went and got the ball," Smith said. "I give them a lot of credit because they've got speed and they leave their feet to catch the ball."
But the quarterback who truly owned this night was Jansen.
"This really shows how much he's grown throughout the year," Smith said. "He really took his time to look for open receivers. He didn't just lock in on one receiver. He played really good tonight as far as reading what the defense was giving him."
Lutheran, ranked eighth among small schools in the Associated Press state poll, finishes out its season Friday with a 7 p.m. playoff game against Kenosha St. Joseph at Westosha Central in Paddock Lake.
ST. CATHERINE'S 68, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Angels moved above .500 for the first time this season behind a huge performance from Demarion Cobb. But for St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller, top billing on this chilly night at Westosha Central went to his offensive line.
"The offensive line, that's where it starts," Miller said. "The offensive line is working at getting better each and every week and Thomas More came out with a very unorthodox defense to start the game, so the offensive line had to make adjustments."
That line was comprised of tackles Roberto Anchondo and Kinggolden Brooks, guards Alex and Abel Mulder and center Lestat Loomis. And Cobb took advantage of their blocks to rush for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.
"Demarion used third and fourth effort," Miller said. "That's kind of been his mantra all year. It takes several hits for him to even start to go down and he was just extremely tough running the ball.
"There wasn't always big holes, so he had to blow through those holes as well. But when he got open in the secondary, he was off to the races."
Among the others playing well for St. Catherine's (4-3) was a sophomore quarterback John Perugini.
"He's worked really hard on our read game and he did read very well today," Miller said. "I'm really happy and proud that we're seeing that progress and development in his game. It's been a staple of our program for years and he's definitely developing in the right direction with that."
St. Catherine's concludes its season Thursday with a 7 p.m. playoff game against University School of Milwaukee at Westosha Central in Paddock Lake.
Saint Thomas More is 2-5.
WAUKESHA WEST 24, WATERFORD 21: Playing for just the second time in five weeks, the Wolverines gave coach Adam Bakken a performance he will long remember.
His undermanned team traveled to Waukesha and gave West all it could handle throughout this playoff game. And it wasn't settled until Jake Arroyo kicked a 27-yard field goal with three seconds left.
Casey North scored two touchdowns, the first of which gave the Wolverines (3-2) a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
With Waterford trailing 21-7 in the third quarter, Logan Martinson connected with Trevor Hancock, who beat triple coverage for a 63-yard touchdown pass. And then North pulled the Wolverines into a 21-21 tie with 2:50 to play on his second 2-yard scoring run of the night.
This was a team that battled all night against an opponent with a far larger number of players. And that's what pleased Bakken.
"This is the hardest I ever had a team play in the 20 years that I coached," Bakken said. "We had seven or eight guys going both ways the whole game and I couldn't be more proud of the effort. It was an incredible high school football game.
"Playing against a team that had over 75 guys on the sideline and had two platoons, we went out there with our 20 or 25 guys who played and we gave it our all. We have nothing to be ashamed of. We left everything we had on the field."
Waterford limited West (5-2) to 256 yards, recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes.
"Our defense played great and kept us in the game," Bakken said. "There were so many great efforts. Gavin Roanhouse and Trevor Hancock at defensive end played maybe the best game I've ever seen out of a pair of defensive ends.
"I think Gavin had five or six sacks. He was all over the place."
North rushed for 45 yards on nine carries, Hancock had four receptions for 80 yards. And Martinson completed 12 of 21 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown and interception. His interception was the result of a deflected pass.
Bakken said it has still not been decided whether the Wolverines will play one more game next Friday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 32, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 27: The Hilltoppers, playing for the first time since Oct. 16, had some rust to shake off. They got things going to the tune of 396 yards of offense, but still came up short in this playoff game in Cambria.
"It was an exciting and entertaining high school football game," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "We just didn't play well enough to win. We made too many mistakes along the way, starting with me.
"I went for it on fourth down deep in our own territory and I probably should have punted the ball away. It was in the fourth quarter. We didn't make it and we gave them a short field. We came back from that and scored with a minute, 16 seconds left, but we weren't able to keep them out of the end zone on their last drive."
Quarterback Max Robson scored on a 19-yard touchdown run with 1:16 to play as the Hilltoppers (2-3) took a 27-26 lead. Robson was stopped on his two-point conversion attempt.
But Cambria-Friesland (4-1) answered with a drive that led to Adriel Mendoza's 17-yard scoring reception with six seconds remaining.
It was a disappointing end to a strong effort by the Hilltoppers, especially after such a long layoff and after making a two-hour trip to play.
Robson ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Reid Muellenbach rushed for 179 yards on 18 carries — an average of 9.9 yards per attempt. And Neal McCourt added 119 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
"I thought our offensive line did a real nice job of getting off the line and adjusting to what they were doing after the first series," Aldrich said. "Our backs ran hard and Max Robson did a nice job making his reads in our veer offense.
"All in all, we played a pretty good football game."
Aldrich said there is a possibility the Hilltoppers will play one final game next Friday, but nothing has been finalized yet.
