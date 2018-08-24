MOUNT PLEASANT — An injury took the buzz out of the air at Hammes Field Friday night when Racine Lutheran High School football player Elijah Solis laid motionless on the ground for several minutes before paramedics arrived.
Solis, a senior, attempted to make a tackle on Park’s quarterback Trey Kelley in the fourth quarter of a game that was already 24-0 in favor of the Crusaders.
Solis’ father, Oscar, rushed out onto the field to make sure his son was OK, but reported that Solis suffered a concussion, along with a neck injury. Elijah Solis was taken off the field on a stretcher.
“We have no idea how he’s doing, but we know that he jammed his neck on someone’s thigh,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “He definitely has a concussion, but hopefully it’s not worse than that, otherwise it’s a big blow.”
Park coach Danny Hernandez also offered his thoughts and prayers for the Crusaders’ wide receiver and defensive end. “I wasn’t sure what happened on the play,” Hernandez said. “But I hope he’s doing all right, you never want to see a kid go down with an injury like that.”
Prior to Solis’ injury, Lutheran (2-0) was dominating every facet of the nonconference game against the Panthers (1-1).
Colton Kraus started out the scoring for the Crusaders with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Shortly after Kraus scored, Tyler Tenner steamrolled several Park defenders and capped off his rush with a massive stiff arm that propelled him into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown.
At 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, Tenner packs a punch unlike most high school running backs. The junior tailback put on a performance that was Larry Csonka-esque. He rushed for 188 yards on 28 attempts and two touchdowns.
“Tyler’s just explosive,” Smith said. “He’s a lot of fun to watch. You never know where he’s going to end up and somehow he just shoots out of there and you wonder how did he do it.”
Along with Tenner’s outstanding performance, Lutheran’s stellar defense stymied Park all night.
The Panthers were held to 88 total yards and turned the ball over twice. They also converted on just 2 of 11 third down attempts.
“I didn’t think we had that killer instinct this week,” Smith said of his team. “But my defensive backs are the strength of this team and I thought their effort was strong tonight.”
Panthers quarterback Kelley, who accounted for more than 200 yards and had a hand in five touchdowns in Park’s 42-14 season-opening win last week, had well under 100 yards against Lutheran.
“He’s a sophomore quarterback,” Hernandez said. “That’s the natural flow of the season. You’ll have good games and you’ll have bad games. He’ll bounce back, but we have to do a little bit more to help him too.”
One of Park’s bright spots came from wide receiver Terry Gamble, who caught six passes for 50 yards.
The Panthers also forced two second half turnovers, but were unable to capitalize on those opportunities.
Hernandez said the Panthers had a lot of good moments, but said he wants to see them execute better moving forward.
“I told our guys all week, play hard and don’t make mistakes,” Hernandez said. “I thought Lutheran played harder than us and made less mistakes, plain and simple.”
My son is ok, thank God. A little shaken up but healthy. Thanks to the gentlemen taking pictures for his concerns and words of encouragement.
I thought both Park and Lutheran played at Horlick field. Was this location used because RUSD owns Hammes and wouldn’t have to pay “rent”?
