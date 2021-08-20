High school football: Horlick will open season Saturday night on the road

It will be two days later than planned, but the Horlick High School football team is opening its season this weekend after all.

The Rebels will travel Saturday night for a 6 p.m. nonconference game against Milwaukee Marshall at Milwaukee Vincent Stadium. The game had been scheduled for Thursday night, but Horlick coach Brian Fletcher learned Wednesday that it was likely to be cancelled because of registration issues.

It was reported that mistakes made by administration in Milwaukee Public Schools resulted in players from several schools being improperly signed up to participate in athletics. This was not the fault of the students.

But as Fletcher and his players were watching the season-opening game between Union Grove and Racine Lutheran Thursday night at Pritchard Park, he received some encouraging news. Marshall coach Jon Matthews, who once played with Fletcher on the Racine Raiders, texted to inform him that the game still might be salvaged.

That's what happened around 1 p.m. Friday when Bobbie Kelsey, commissioner of athletics for the MPS, verified that the game will be played.