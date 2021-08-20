High school football: Horlick will open season Saturday night on the road

It will be two days later than planned, but the Horlick High School football team is opening its season this weekend after all.
The Rebels will travel Saturday night for a 6 p.m. nonconference game against Milwaukee Marshall at Milwaukee Vincent Stadium. The game had been scheduled for Thursday night, but Horlick coach Brian Fletcher learned Wednesday that it was likely to be cancelled because of registration issues.
It was reported that mistakes made by administration in Milwaukee Public Schools resulted in players from several schools being improperly signed up to participate in athletics. This was not the fault of the students.
But as Fletcher and his players were watching the season-opening game between Union Grove and Racine Lutheran Thursday night at Pritchard Park, he received some encouraging news. Marshall coach Jon Matthews, who once played with Fletcher on the Racine Raiders, texted to inform him that the game still might be salvaged.
That's what happened around 1 p.m. Friday when Bobbie Kelsey, commissioner of athletics for the MPS, verified that the game will be played.
"We've just been in communication with MPS and they've settled some things on their side," Wendt said "I didn't ask, I didn't care, but they took care of the things that needed to be taken care of and we are rescheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
"It's a two-day delay, but I'm just happy to here that they got their stuff together and that the boys are going to get to play. I'm just totally excited about it."
So is Fletcher, whose team is coming off a 6-1 record in the spring alternate season. When it appeared that the game against Marshall would fall through, he searched for a replacement opponent with no success and resigned himself to opening the season a week later.
"We watched the Lutheran game (Thursday) night and our kids were kind of hanging their heads," Fletcher said. "It was like, 'This is not fair that all our buddies are out there playing and we're supposed to be playing up in Milwaukee.'
"Then when I let them know that we had a game, you could see their faces light up. I know our kids were really excited and I know the kids in Milwaukee are excited as well.
"At the end of the day, justice was done for the kids."