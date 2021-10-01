High school football: Horlick spreads the wealth in Senior Night victory over Case

The Horlick High School football team spread the wealth around Friday night.
On Senior Night, the Rebels’ seniors made big contributions on both sides of the ball in their 42-13 victory over intracity rival Case in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
It was the first step as Horlick (4-3, 2-3 SEC) tries to become playoff eligible after starting the SEC season 1-3. The seniorS helped make sure that first step was a successful one.
“We had a lot of guys contribute,” Rebels coach Brian Fletcher said. “A lot of seniors got playing time and it was a good team effort.”
Horlick got going early, scoring on its first drive of the game that was capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher, who was still playing in place of his injured older brother, Blake.
Near the end of the quarter, senior Lamontae Henderson scored on a 7-yard run to make it 15-0 Rebels.
The Eagles (0-5, 0-4) cut into their deficit early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gavin Gutman, but Horlick answered with a 1-yard run by Henderson for a 22-6 Horlick lead at halftime.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Rebels junior running back DeShon Griffin scored on an 30-yard run midway through the period to make it 28-6, and Case scored late in the quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Gutman to Amarion Bridges to get the Eagles back within 28-13.
Carson Fletcher (5-yard run) and junior Jeremy Cosey (2-yard run) scored touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap Horlick's scoring.
Brian Fletcher adjusted his offensive lineup and it paid dividends. He decided to line Griffin up as a wing instead of in the backfield and Griffin responded by blocking well, coach Fletcher said. Griffin did get his carries, taking the ball nine times for 68 yards to match Carson Fletcher (12 carries).
Junior Reggie Hubbard had a strong game in the backfield, running 10 times for a team-high 93 yards, and senior Miles Gallagher ran well (four carries, 64 yards) and blocked well, Brian Fletcher said.
Senior Jordan Brown was the fifth Rebels running back to gain at least 50 yards (seven carries, 54 yards).
“We had a balanced attack,” coach Fletcher said.
For Case, aside from those two scoring plays, Gutman was kept under wraps by Horlick’s front five of Cosey and seniors Matt Burnette, Tommie Triggs, Josh Jenkins and Brown.
“Brown and Cosey were our outside linebackers and they mixed their blitzes well and kept their quarterback uncomfortable,” coach Fletcher said. “The defense was flowing around.”
Gutman finished with minus-45 yards rushing, several of his losses coming on sacks.
The Eagles finished with minus-28 rushing yards, but were somewhat successful through the air as Gutman went 9 for 20 for 154 yards and an interception. Bridges had five catches for 91 yards and Termarion Brumby had two catches for 65 yards.
“(The Eagles) are a young team, but they have some talented players,” coach Fletcher said.
Horlick finishes the season against Kenosha teams Indian Trail next week and Bradford in the regular-season finale in two weeks, and must win both to guarantee a playoff spot.