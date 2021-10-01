High school football: Horlick spreads the wealth in Senior Night victory over Case

The Horlick High School football team spread the wealth around Friday night.

On Senior Night, the Rebels’ seniors made big contributions on both sides of the ball in their 42-13 victory over intracity rival Case in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

It was the first step as Horlick (4-3, 2-3 SEC) tries to become playoff eligible after starting the SEC season 1-3. The seniorS helped make sure that first step was a successful one.

“We had a lot of guys contribute,” Rebels coach Brian Fletcher said. “A lot of seniors got playing time and it was a good team effort.”

Horlick got going early, scoring on its first drive of the game that was capped by a 19-yard touchdown run by freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher, who was still playing in place of his injured older brother, Blake.

Near the end of the quarter, senior Lamontae Henderson scored on a 7-yard run to make it 15-0 Rebels.

The Eagles (0-5, 0-4) cut into their deficit early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gavin Gutman, but Horlick answered with a 1-yard run by Henderson for a 22-6 Horlick lead at halftime.