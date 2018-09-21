MOUNT PLEASANT — Here’s the beauty of the Wing T offense, as executed by the Horlick High School football team.
The Rebels can lose leading rusher Jaydin McNeal and Jager Clark, another valuable offensive threat, and still put on an offensive show.
That’s what happened Friday night, when the Rebels clinched a playoff berth with 32-20 Southeast Conference victory over Case at Hammes Field. Horlick piled up 369 yards on 64 plays behind a fleet of running backs that coach Brian Fletcher plugged in.
“They were two starters, two returning All-Region, All-State-caliber kids missing today and, obviously, it’s tough to replace those guys.” Fletcher said of McNeal and Clark. “We had a lot of other guys who were nursing injuries all week, so practice was tough with a lot of guys not out there.
“So we battled. It wasn’t pretty, but we find a way to win when our backs are against the wall. Our kids did that and we locked up a playoff spot tonight.”
How did the Rebels (5-1, 4-0 SEC) do it? Start with an offensive line of center Doug Alkinburgh, guards Tyler Spranger and Ben Zahn, tackles Carter Alton and Austin Neave and tight end Bryce Burgher-Jackson.
Plug in less established, yet talented running backs the likes of Allieas Williams and Mike Weaver. And then watch it work like clockwork.
Williams, a junior, rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Stephon Chapman, better known as an All-SEC linebacker, added 69 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Weaver gained 58 yards on eight carries.
And then there was quarterback Nate Ramsey, who had 49 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
“I give all the credit to my O-linemen,” Williams said. “The O-line did a fantastic job blocking. I subbed in for a big player (McNeal) on our team, I came in knowing I had to step up and that’s what I did. But, honestly, it’s the O-line. It’s all them.”
It’s also the system Fletcher runs. The Rebels graduated second-team All-State running back Joe Garcia and second-leading rusher George Sims after last season, yet hit the ground running. And then when the Rebels lost McNeal and Clark, they did so again.
“It was a big letdown when we lost Jaydin and Jager, but it felt great to let the underclassmen have their time to shine,” Chapman said. “It lets everybody know that if you work hard, when you get your chance, then you come in and do your thing.”
Behind that running attack, Horlick dominated the time of possession. In the first half, Horlick had 193 yards on 35 plays while Case was held to 64 yards on 22 plays.
“They’ve got a great system,” Case coach Bryan Shredl said. “They execute and they controlled the ball the whole game. I think there was one point in the first half when we had had four offensive plays and that was the second quarter.
“When you control the clock like that, it’s hard to come out on top of these football games.”
For Case (1-5, 0-4 SEC), which appeared to be poised to take another step under Shredl going into this season after three years of steady improvement, it was an especially disappointing night. The Eagles were eliminated from any chance of qualifying for the playoffs after their fifth straight loss.
The Eagles gave it their best effort during the limited opportunities on offense. Myles Guyton rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Brawner threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Colton Coca.
But the Eagles never did appear to be in sync offensively one week after Brawner passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns against Kenosha Indian Trail. Hindered by some dropped passes, Brawner completed just 15 of 41 passes for 176 yards.
“We just have to execute offensively,” Shredl said. “Running the stuff we’re running, when we throw the ball, we have to be able to catch it out there and execute. Otherwise, it stops the clock, we’re off the field in 30 seconds and our defense is back out there.
“It’s kind of putting us in bad positions right now.”
The Rebels sure like the position they’re in these days.
“We really have this mentality of, ‘Next man in,’” said Fletcher, who added that McNeal and Clark will return this season. “If a guy goes down, it’s the next man’s turn. You’ve got to jump up, fit the system and understand what your role is and we did that tonight.”
