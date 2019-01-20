Another key member of the Horlick High School football team's outstanding defense the last two seasons is receiving a full athletic scholarship, but there's a twist to this one.
Jaydin McNeal, a first-team All-Southeast Conference linebacker last season, has received a scholarship to Minnesota State Moorhead, an NCAA Division II program. He follows Stephon Chapman, who recently announced he would be playing for Division I Wayne State in Detroit.
The twist is that 6-foot-1, 210 McNeal has been recruited as a running back. And while he was also first-team All-SEC at that position as a senior, he has a limited resume carrying the ball.
McNeal, did not have a carry at the varsity level until injuries necessitated Horlick coach Brian Fletcher using him as a running back as a junior during the playoffs in 2017. With the graduation of second-team AP All-State running back Joe Garcia following that season, McNeal got his chance on offense last season and excelled.
Adding about 20 pounds during the offseason from weightlifting, McNeal was a major surprise on offense, rushing for 873 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 85 carries. But he suffered a high left ankle sprain against Park Sept. 14, missed the next two games and was not completely healthy again for the rest of the season.
"There was pretty much a 50-50 split on the schools that were recruiting him of where they wanted him to play," Fletcher said. "Deep down, I think he really wanted to play running back."
That's exactly what McNeal wanted.
"I always had that running instinct," he said. "I would keep bugging the coaches my sophomore year to put me in at running back to show what I could do."
Hitting the weights prior to last season, McNeal put himself in a position to do just that. Prior to getting hurt in the Park game, he rushed for 553 yards and seven touchdowns on just 32 carries in four games. He was averaging 17.2 yards per carry at that point.
"His has size and athleticism and his speed is deceptive because he has long legs," Fletcher said. "I really believe that if he had not had the injury that he had in the middle of the year, he could have been well over a 1,000 yards.
"He's very versatile. He has good hands out of the backfield and he's a good blocker, so I think he'll make a really good college back."
Minnesota Moorhead went 8-4 last season under coach Steve Laqua, who has led the Dragons' program for eight years. The team's two leading rushers last year, Zach Simons (531 yards) and Denver Colgrove (342), will both be seniors this fall.
McNeal plans to sign his letter of intent in February. Until then, Laqua is prohibited by NCAA rules from commenting about him.
In the meantime, McNeal will be able to be found frequently in Horlick's weight room. He entered Horlick as a freshman at just 5-6 and 150 pounds and intends to continue bulking up with weights.
"I'm going to keep hitting the weights," he said. "That's my main thing right now. Between my junior and senior year, I got big and everybody always brings that up to me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.