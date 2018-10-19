The Horlick High School football team had a simple, but meaningful objective going into its WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game against Shorewood/Messmer on Friday night.
Make a difference defensively.
And the Rebels did exactly that, forcing two turnovers and shutting out the Greyhounds in a 42-0 victory at Horlick Field.
Horlick defender Patrick Wade intercepted a pass on Shorewood’s opening drive, which led to an 85-yard rushing touchdown by Darrion Folsom.
“(Patrick) had a really focused week of practice,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “His technique was much better tonight and he came up big for us on defense.”
Folsom’s touchdown was followed up by a 29-yard rushing score by Allieas Williams, which gave the Rebels a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
But Wade wasn’t done. He snatched his second interception in the second quarter on a pass intended for Shorewood wide receiver Sam Campbell.
“After the first pick, I was pretty excited,” Wade said. “I’ve been waiting the whole season to finally get one, and it wouldn’t have happened without the help of my coaches.”
The Rebels (7-3) capitalized on Shorewood’s turnover as running back Jager Clark scored from one yard out. On Horlick’s next possession, quarterback Nate Ramsey ran 50 yards for a score, giving the Rebels a 27-0 halftime lead.
“It takes a team effort,” Fletcher said. “We talk about that all the time, playing well on both sides of the ball, and I thought we stepped up tonight.”
In the second half, it was the Folsom and Williams show. The two running backs each rushed for a score in the third quarter. Folsom finished with 207 yards on the ground, while Williams had 103 yards. The Rebels had nearly 500 yards of total offense and didn’t punt at all.
“I saw a lot of daylight, that’s what I saw,” Folsom said. “I saw open field and I took it. But I have to give it up to my offensive line; they were great all night.”
Horlick’s defense limited Shorewood (7-3) to 136 total yards and eight first downs. Shorewood also punted three times.
“We were hungry after our win last week,” Wade said. “We wanted to come out here and make a statement. I think we did just that.”
Horlick, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs, will play a familiar foe in its second-round playoff game: Southeast Conference rival Oak Creek. The Knights, the No. 2 seed, defeated Kenosha Bradford 37-10 on Friday night.
Oak Creek defeated the Rebels 28-21 on Sept. 28 at Horlick Field. Next Friday the Rebels will travel to Oak Creek (8-2) for a 7 p.m. contest.
“It’s a conference opponent; they know us and we know them,” Fletcher said. “It was a really good game the first time we played, and we’re looking forward to a rematch next week.”
Folsom said that he wants the Rebels to come out with the same energy against Oak Creek as they did Friday night against Shorewood.
“As long as we continue to work hard, I know we can make it far in the playoffs,” Folsom said. “This was a step in the right direction tonight.”
