First, Stephon Chapman signed with Wayne State. Then Jaydin McNeal announced he will be signing with Minnesota State Moorhead.
And now a third linebacker from the Horlick football team's defense has revealed he's going to play college football. What's more, he's going to be teammates with McNeal at Moorhead.
Jager Clark, a three-year starter at linebacker who also rushed for more than 1,300 yards at Horlick, has committed to Moorhead as a preferred walk-on.
While McNeal received a partial scholarship from the NCAA Division II program, Clark is receiving some academic assistance. But Clark has been told he will have the opportunity to eventually receive an athletic scholarship based on the playing time he earns.
A twist is that Clark turned down a partial athletic scholarship from Southwest Minnesota State to be a preferred walk-on for Moorhead.
"It wasn't the right fit for me," Clark said of Southwest Minnesota State. "The town (Marshall) was a little smaller than I'm use to and I felt like I needed to be in a bigger city than that.
Chapman, McNeal and Clark used to contemplate the idea of playing together in college, but that possibility ended when Chapman decided on Division I Wayne State. Clark plans to be roommates with Clark at Moorhead, but they won't be playing side by side at linebacker anymore since McNeal has been recruited as a running back.
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Clark doesn't have ideal size to be a college linebacker, but he plans to do plenty of work in the weight room before reporting to Moorhead next August. Horlick coach Brian Fletcher is confident he will be productive at the next level.
The numbers support that. Clark had 102 total tackles last season, 66 more than anyone else on Horlick's defense.
"He's not the biggest or fastest guy on the field, but his mental edge when it comes to football is really where he created his own little niche," Fletcher said. "He's a smart middle linebacker, he understands the game and he's a nasty player.
"He's the kind of player who is just going to find a way to make things happen. He really enjoys the contact of the game."
There's something else that stood out about Clark, in Fletcher's eyes.
"There has never been a scrum after a fumble where he has not come out of the pile with the ball," Fletcher said. "We kind of made a joke out of it at the end of last year. His mindset was, 'If that ball's loose, I'm coming out of the pile with it.' "
What does it mean to Clark for each of Horlick's linebackers to be moving on to play in college?
"It's pretty cool," he said. "It just shows how good we were and it shows all of the work we put in. Sometimes, you don't think of Horlick as a place that produces college athletes, but this shows that it does."
