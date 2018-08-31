Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The Horlick Rebels football team is notorious for its stellar run game led by running backs Jaydin McNeal, Jager Clark, Darrion Folsom and Stephon Chapman.

They’ve averaged nearly 300 rushing yards per game and opposing defenses have yet to find an answer to the ground and pound attack — even when they know it’s coming. Horlick had thrown the ball all of five times heading into Friday’s Southeast Conference opener against Kenosha Bradford.

The Red Devils were the latest team to experience the fleet feet of the Rebels in their 41-8 defeat at Horlick Field on Friday night.

McNeal, a senior, set the tempo early. He rushed for more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound back barreled over defenders for his first rushing touchdown of 48 yards and, moments later, torched the Bradford defense for a 91-yard scoring run to the Rebels (2-1, 1-0 SEC) a 14-0 lead.

McNeal finished with 220 total yards and has rushed for 405 yards in the Rebels’ three games. He also leads the team with five rushing touchdowns this season.

“It feels pretty good to run for 200 yards,” McNeal said. “But I have to give it up to my offensive line and coaches, they deserve all the credit.”

McNeal wasn’t the only Rebel running back to have success in the first half. Folsom and Chapman each rushed for a score while Clark caught a touchdown to give the Rebels a 34-0 lead heading into the break.

In the third quarter, Folsom padded the Rebels’ lead with a 59-yard rushing score to push his team ahead 41-0. The senior running back ran eight times for 127 total yards.

Bradford’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 93-yard rush by Zaunteen Jackson. The Red Devils fell to 1-2, 0-1 SEC.

The Rebels rushed for 442 yards and passed for 22 while out-gaining Bradford in total yardage 464-146.

“We’ve got a bunch of kids that can run the ball,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “We like to try and make the opposing team defend the whole field.”

The Rebels high-powered offense was fueled by their stingy defense. They forced three fumbles and held the Red Devils to seven first downs.

“Our coaches did a great job putting together a solid game plan and our players executed well; I’m very proud of them,” Fletcher said. “Our guys fought hard tonight and this was a tremendous team victory.”

Both teams were heavily penalized throughout the entirety of the game. They combined for 29 penalties in excess of 190 yards.

“Penalties are a part of the game,” McNeal said. “I’m just happy we came away with the victory.”

Horlick will take on undefeated Kenosha Tremper at Ameche Field next Friday, and Fletcher’s expectations are high for his team.

“We want to be better tomorrow than we were today,” Fletcher said. “We need to keep working hard and can’t take a day for granted.”

Horlick 41, Bradford 8

Bradford;0;0;0;8;;8

Horlick;14;20;7;0;;41

First quarter

H — McNeal 48 run (Peralta kick) 

H — McNeal 91 run (Peralta kick)

Second quarter

H — Folsom 49 run (pass failed)

H — Chapman 5 run (Peralta kick)

H — Clark 6 pass from Ramsey (Peralta kick)

Third quarter

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

H — Folsom 59 run (Peralta kick) 

Fourth quarter

B — Jackson 93 run (Bobeck run) 

;Bradford;Horlick

First downs;7;13

Rushes-yards;19-82;40-442

Passing yards;64;22

Passes;8-23-0;2-5-0

Punts-avg.;6-38.3;3-39.7

Fumbles-lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-yds;11-73;18-120

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — B: Jackson 1-93, Crump 4-4, Williams 1-1, Infusino 1-1, Bobeck 12-(-17). H: McNeal 6-220, Folsom 8-127, Weaver 7-44, Chapman 8-24, Clark 5-15, Williams 2-9, Ramsey 2-5, Schick 2-(-2).

PASSING — B: Bobeck 8-23-0—64. H: Ramsey 2-5-0—22.

RECEIVING — B: Dietz 3-29, Fuller 3-12, Williams 1-9, Lee 1-14. H: Williams 1-16, Clark 1-6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments