The 93rd installment in a long-standing intracity high school football rivalry featured an irresistible force and an immovable object—both wearing Horlick High School jerseys.
The Rebels defeated Park 41-6 on Friday, rushing for 335 yards and holding the Panthers to a corresponding minus-32 in a Southeast Conference matchup at Horlick Field.
It provided the Rebels their seventh straight win in the series.
Park (1-4, 0-3 SEC) struck first, as quarterback Logan Valukas hit Trey Gamble for a 58-yard touchdown on the team’s first offensive possession. Although the two-point conversion attempt failed, the Panthers had their first scoring play since Aug. 17, when they routed Milwaukee Pius XI 48-14.
After the Rebels countered quickly with a 10-yard scoring run by Stephon Chapman to edge in front 7-6, Park drove into Horlick territory early in the second quarter. Then one play shifted the momentum for good: Jaydin McNeal returned a Panthers fumble 62 yards for a Rebels touchdown, aided by a downfield block from Jager Clark.
“Our defensive players played their tails off tonight,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said.
McNeal added two offensive touchdowns, leading the Rebels (4-1, 3-0 SEC) with 102 yards on 9 carries. Three other Horlick rushers topped 50 yards: Clark (86), Chapman (71) and Nate Ramsey (56).
Still, Fletcher was annoyed at the 11 penalties his team accumulated. “We moved the ball OK at times, but we didn’t play our cleanest game,” he said.
Park defensive tackle Aiyonta Willis earned praise from coach Danny Hernandez, who said the junior “showed a lot of heart tonight.”
INDIAN TRAIL 41, CASE 30: The Eagles led 23-20 in the third quarter behind the strong arm of quarterback Ben Brawner, but couldn’t hold on and lost a Southeast Conference game at Kenosha.
Case (1-4, 0-3 SEC) trailed 13-9 at halftime and fell behind 20-9 before scoring on two long pass plays to make it 23-20. Brawner connected with Jamil Lacy for a 58-yard score and with JayVian Farr for a 76-yard touchdown.
“I kept telling the guys to believe,” said Eagles coach Bryan Shredl. “We need to get over the hump and learn belief. Once we go that, we can learn to finish.”
Instead, the Hawks (3-2, 3-0 SEC) scored 21 straight points to take a 41-23 lead.
Brawner completed 21 of 34 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s progressing nicely,” Shredl said. “But we had too many penalties and couldn’t really get the run game going. We kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
Lacy caught five passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Farr caught nine throws for 105 yards.
ST. CATHERINE’S 44, DOMINICAN 7: Junior quarterback Keenan Carter, playing in place of regular starter Da’Shaun Brown, ran for two touchdowns, and junior running back Isaiah Dodd ran for 181 yards in the Angels’ Metro Classic Conference victory at Whitefish Bay High School.
St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller would not say why Brown did not play, but was very pleased with how Carter stepped in and ran the offense. Miller said Brown should return next week.
“Keenan commanded the offense,” Miller said. “I was happy with the offensive line and how we controlled the line of scrimmage.”
St. Catherine’s (5-0, 3-0 MCC) led 16-7 at halftime, then broke the game open by scoring 22 points in the third quarter.
With just under four minutes left in the third quarter, Carter and senior wide receiver TJ Rouse connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass that gave the Angels a 22-7 lead.
On the first play of Dominican’s next possession, Angels’ junior linebacker Aundre Hale blitzed and stripped the ball from Knights quarterback Bo Bennett, and senior lineman Tim Carthron returned the fumble 23 yards for a touchdown.
Carter, who had a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, completed the scoring in the quarter with a 50-yard scoring run and a 38-7 Angels’ lead.
Cobb scored just once, on a 30-yard run late in the first half, but averaged nearly 16.5 yards on each of his 11 carries.
“They had nine guys in the box, but the offensive line did an excellent job,” Miller said. “Dodd’s elusive ability and speed made guys miss and he was off to the races.”
The Knights (3-2, 1-2), especially four-year starting quarterback Bo Bennett, gave the Angels difficulty in the first half, but St. Catherine’s was able to contain the offense.
“We had some big plays,” Miller said. “Adrian Garcia had several tackles for loss and was a monster in their backfield. Dominican is a good team and they challenged us a lot, but our pass rush got after it and our coverage was pretty darn good.”
UNION GROVE 35, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: A 21-point second quarter, coupled with a stingy defense, propelled the Broncos to a dominant Southern Lakes Conference win at Union Grove.
“Not only was our offense able to do a tremendous job tonight, but our defense also stepped up big and was able to consistently get stops on third down for us,” said Union Grove coach Craig McClelland.
Nash Wolf led the offensive attack for the Broncos (3-2, 2-1 SLC), throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Erickson had 100 yards receiving and scored touchdowns both receiving and rushing. Luke Hansel led the team with 61 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.
“Wolf and Hansel were both on top of their game tonight, and Erickson was an absolute burner on the field and did a great job of extending plays after the catch. It was just overall a greatly played game by our team,” McClelland said.
The defense allowed the Comets (1-4, 0-3) to gain only 78 total yards.
Wolf’s 39-yard pass to Luke Nelson started the scoring, Erickson’s two touchdowns made it 21-0 and defensive lineman Mickey Rewolinski’s 57-yard interception return made it 28-0 at halftime.
