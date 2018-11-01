One has to hand it to the Horlick High School football team.
The Rebels graduated three All-State players the last two seasons in guard Jordan Gallagher, defensive back Derrick Seay and running back Joe Garcia. They were wrecked by injuries during the regular season, sometimes forcing coach Brian Fletcher to look to his third string.
Yet, here the Rebels are, playing in the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs for only the second time in the program's history. The only other time was in 1997, when future first-team AP All-State quarterback Tony Stauss led them that far.
Horlick will try to extend its season Friday night at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, but it's going to be a difficult assignment. Its opponent is undefeated Milwaukee Marquette, which finished the regular season ranked sixth among large schools in the AP state poll.
What are the Rebels up against? Daeleon Brown-Williams has rushed for 1,603 yards and 23 touchdowns while Alonzo Silva has added 583 yards and seven TDs.
Senior quarterbacks Leo Briscoe and Mike McDevitt have a fleet of receivers who have caught between 51 and 28 passes. They are Reed Thompson (51 catches for 563 yards and four touchdowns), James Ubert (49-529-1), Jake Novotny (21-385-3) and Michael Richardson (28-322-2).
And then there's a defense that has allowed an average of just 12.4 points and 219.5 yards per game.
What impresses Fletcher most about this team?
"Just their overall discipline," he said. "They play very sound, fundamental football, they don't make a lot of mistakes and they're very, very disciplined on defense."
A major concern will be the one-two punch of the 5-foot-9, 150-pound Brown-Williams and the 5-10, 160-pound Silva.
"It's like thunder and lightning," Fletcher said. "The guy who is a first-string guy (Brown-Williams) is a little scat-back. He's got a ton of yards. Then they've got a second guy they bring in who's a little bigger kid, but he's just as good."
The only other time these two programs met in the playoffs was in the second round in 2016. The game was close statistically (345 yards, 18 first downs for Marquette compared to 308 yards and 17 first downs for Horlick), but the Hilltoppers won 31-15.
Horlick has been coming on on the strength of a Wing-T offense with running backs Jaydin McNeal (830 yards), Darrion Folsom (500), Allieas Williams (481) and Jager Clark (481).
Even through all its injuries this season, Horlick has averaged 310.8 rushing yards per game.
And while the Rebels will have their hands full Friday night, it could be said this has already been a successful season.
"This is a big step for our program," Fletcher said. "After you have a year like we had last year, you say, 'How do we move forward?' Really, the only thing we felt would be taking another step as a program was to get to the third round.
"But we definitely don't want this ride to end. We know we have a tall task at hand, but at the same time, I think our kids are confident, we're playing confident and we're balanced. We're not riding with one kid. If you look at our box scores each week, it's somebody different who steps up."
Division 4
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER AT ST. CATHERINE'S: Another classic matchup is on tap when these two Metro Classic Conference rivals meet on the artificial turf of Kenosha Bradford's field.
It was certainly a classic showdown Oct. 5, when St. Catherine's held on for a 27-21 victory during a rainy night at Horlick Field. Martin Luther rallied for two second-half touchdowns to make this game a nail-biter for Angels fans.
If St. Catherine's wins, it will match the 2007 and 2014 teams as state semifinalists under coach Dan Miller. But after Martin Luther lost to St. Catherine's the last two games by a total of 12 points (the 2017 game went into overtime), the Spartans will especially be inspired.
"If you lose, you go home, if you win you go on to the semis and the game before state," Miller said. "I think that's enough motivation for any team."
The Angels will again have to deal with running back Darios Crawley-Reid, who has rushed for 2,227 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior. He is averaging 13.6 yards per carry.
In the last game against St. Catherine's, Crawley-Reid was held to 46 yards, but he caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
"The offense revolves around him," Miller said. "He's the game-breaker for them, but they have multiple other athletes, so you have to give them credit, as well."
St. Catherine's has its own impact players, with quarterback Da'Shaun Brown (a combined 2,207 passing and rushing yards, 41 touchdowns) and Isaiah Dodd (1,070 yards, 18 TDs).
One setback is losing right guard Gavin Moriarity for the season to a foot injury not related to football. He has been replaced by nose guard Adrian Garcia.
Division 6
RACINE LUTHERAN AT CAMBRIDGE: Two years after finishing 3-6, Cambridge is 11-0.
The centerpiece of the Bluejays' offense is quarterback Denver Evans, who has passed for 1,909 yards, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has completed 63.9 percent of his passes.
Cambridge also has a potent running game with Riley Olson, who has rushed for 1,267 yards and 21 touchdowns.
"They've got good receivers, they've got a good tailback who's fast and they've got a quarterback who throws the ball pretty well," Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "We're going to have to be physical up front, we're going to have to be able to tackle well and we're going to have to move the ball and keep them off the field."
If the Crusaders approach their performance from last week, when they piled up 572 yards in a 49-14 victory over Mineral Point, that won't be an issue. Tyler Tenner led the way with 235 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and Jaylen Houston added 215 yards and three TDs on 18 attempts.
A lot of the credit goes to the offensive line and Smith is quick to single out left guard David Voss.
"He does all our kicking — he's only missed two extra points all year — he's on every special team and he just never seems to get tired," Smith said. "He's a throwback football player."
