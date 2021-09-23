High school football: Horlick, Park trying to weather storm

“I think Morris Matsen has done a great job,” Brian Fletcher said. “For a guy to come in for the first time as a head coach and have a season shut down (in 2020) because of COVID and then have to do a spring season when the numbers are low and then come back in the fall and be shut down again because of COVID and then re-open your season after two weeks layoff with Franklin and Oak Creek ... most guys wouldn’t make it through that.

“So the fact that Morris has such a positive attitude and is working with those guys is great. They’ve got playmakers. They just have to get rolling again and it’s hard to do that when you’re constantly getting broken up by distractions outside of football.”

It hasn’t been easy keeping the Panthers together, but Matsen is proud of where his team is after so much adversity.

“I think our kids are doing great,” he said. “We knew what we were up against after the two weeks we had to sit down. We couldn’t be together and we probably only had 12 or 13 kids on the team who were able to participate in practice.

“The kids were excited to be back, but we made them aware of what we were up against (with Franklin and Oak Creek). We knew we had to show up and try to compete, play with great effort and just continue to get better.”