High school football: Horlick outlasts Indian Trail in offensive showcase

Horlick High School football coach Brian Fletcher said he can’t remember ever coaching in a game where the teams combined for 100 points.
After Friday night’s seemingly defenseless 51-49 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail, he can add that to his list of accomplishments.
The teams combined to amass 1,083 yards of offense, 808 of it on the ground, in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
The victory, helped by a spectacular defensive play at the end of the first half by junior defensive backs Elijah Barajas and Jeremy Cosey, gets the Rebels within one game of becoming eligible for the WIAA playoffs after a 1-3 start in SEC play.
“The defenses stayed home,” Fletcher said. “Whoever had the ball last would win.”
It pretty much came down to that, but it didn’t look good for Horlick (5-3, 3-3 SEC) early.
The Hawks (3-5, 2-4) scored just 25 seconds into the game on a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback LJ Dagen to running back Justice Lovelace.
The Rebels evened the score at 7-7 after a five-minute drive ended with a 15-yard touchdown run by junior running back DeShon Griffin.
Indian Trail followed with two touchdowns in a span of 2:16 on runs of 9 yards by Jamar Thompson and 53 yards by Lovelace, and led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter. Lovelace finished with 212 yards on just nine carries.
“Most of the night, they would get just five plays and score, then we would come back and run 10 plays,” Fletcher said.
A Griffin touchdown made it 21-13 (the conversion failed), then the Hawks needed just 1:27 to score again and go up 28-13 midway through the second quarter. Cosey’s 51-yard touchdown run and Griffin two-point conversion made it 28-21 with 5:13 left in the first half.
Horlick then got a rare defensive stop and drove to the Hawks’ 1-yard line, but fumbled and Indian Trail recovered with under a minute left in the half.
Then came the play that changed the course of the game, at least in Fletcher’s eyes.
On the second play after the fumble, the Hawks broke loose on a run that appeared would go all the way, but that’s when Barajas and Cosey sprang into action. They ran down the runner and Barajas, with a little push from Cosey, Fletcher said, just got enough of a shoetop to bring down the runner at the Rebels’ 35-yard line.
“It looked like a score, but Elijah Barajas and Jeremy Cosey made a tremendous hustle play,” Fletcher said. “They saved a touchdown that would have made it 35-21 and would have impacted the game significantly.
“It was our last chance — there was nobody else within 20 yards of him. It was the play of the game.”
It seemed to be the spark the Rebels needed. They opened the second half with a four-minute drive capped by Cosey’s 6-yard run, and the conversion run by junior Reggie Hubbard gave Horlick its first lead of the game at 29-28.
Indian Trail quickly responded and took the lead back at 34-29. But that’s the last time the Hawks led.
Horlick stripped Dagen and defensive end Matt Burnette recovered the fumble and two plays later, senior running back Miles Gallagher took off on a 54-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion put the Rebels ahead to stay at 37-34.
Horlick ran nearly six minutes off the clock to begin the fourth quarter and took a two-score lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher to Hubbard that made it 43-34.
“That was a huge play,” Brian Fletcher said.
Indian Trail didn’t quit, though, taking just two minutes to score to get back within 43-41.
The Rebels seemingly put the game away with just 48 seconds left in regulation on a 38-yard scoring run by Griffin and a critical two-point conversion run by Griffin to take a 51-41 lead.
The Hawks somehow scored again, on a desperation 33-yard pass from Dagen to Lovelace with 17 seconds left, and the conversion made it 51-49. Horlick ran out the clock from there.
“It was a dogfight,” coach Fletcher said. “The key was the kids were resilient. A lot of things happened that could have put us over the edge. We had guys injured and a couple held out for disciplinary reasons.”
Griffin finished with 187 yards on 30 carries, Gallagher had 77 yards, Carson Fletcher had 72 and Cosey had 61 as Horlick totaled 422 yards rushing.
“Deshon took the team on his back,” coach Fletcher said.
Carson Fletcher had his best game as the replacement for his injured brother, Blake, going 9 of 14 passing for 121 yards. Tommy Triggs caught two passes for 51 yards.
“Carson had a great game throwing the ball — that’s not a usual stat line for us,” coach Fletcher said.
Dagen added 141 yards rushing and was 8 of 9 for 154 yards passing for the Hawks, who totaled 386 on the ground.