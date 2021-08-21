High school football: Horlick opens season with 55-0 victory

Playing during a downpour Saturday night, the Horlick High School football team opened its season in convincing fashion.
Reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year Blake Fletcher ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the Rebels' 55-0 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Marshall at Milwaukee Vincent Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Thursday night. But because of registration issues with players by Milwaukee Public Schools, the game was cancelled and then ultimately rescheduled for Saturday night.
Despite heavy rain, especially during the second quarter, Horlick took a 27-0 halftime lead and coasted to the victory.
"I've never seen anything like it," said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake's father. "I'll bet a few inches of rain fell."
Despite the conditions, Horlick rushed for 222 yards on 22 carries. Shawn Griffin led Horlick with 89 yards on eight carries, Reggie Hubbard had 49 yards on two carries and Blake Fletcher had 41 yards on five carries.
In the first quarter, Blake Fletcher threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Graham — it was his only completion of the night — and ran for touchdowns of 1 and 19 yards.
Reggie Hubbard scored on a 40-yard run in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Lamontae Henderson returned a kickoff 77 yards for one touchdown and Shawn Griffin scored on a 3-yard run.
The Rebels closed out their scoring in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard fumble return by Sayveon Chapman and a 2-yard run by Isaiah Pitt.
When asked about how the rain impacted the Rebels, Brian Fletcher said, "Obviously, our passing game was affected by it, but I thought given the conditions this early in the season, we executed very well. I don't think we had any fumbled snaps."
Marshall wasn't as successful. The Eagles lost four of their seven fumbles and rushed for just 71 yards on 29 attempts. They also were whistled for 19 penalties for 115 yards.
"They had a lot of guys who I think were still not able to play due to the thing going on," Brian Fletcher said. "So they had some of their second-string guys and they were trying to piece some things together.
"It was a little sloppy, but I know the kids who were out there for them were happy to play."