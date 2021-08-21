High school football: Horlick opens season with 55-0 victory

In the third quarter, Lamontae Henderson returned a kickoff 77 yards for one touchdown and Shawn Griffin scored on a 3-yard run.

The Rebels closed out their scoring in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard fumble return by Sayveon Chapman and a 2-yard run by Isaiah Pitt.

When asked about how the rain impacted the Rebels, Brian Fletcher said, "Obviously, our passing game was affected by it, but I thought given the conditions this early in the season, we executed very well. I don't think we had any fumbled snaps."

Marshall wasn't as successful. The Eagles lost four of their seven fumbles and rushed for just 71 yards on 29 attempts. They also were whistled for 19 penalties for 115 yards.

"They had a lot of guys who I think were still not able to play due to the thing going on," Brian Fletcher said. "So they had some of their second-string guys and they were trying to piece some things together.

"It was a little sloppy, but I know the kids who were out there for them were happy to play."

