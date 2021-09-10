High school football: Horlick loses heartbreaker to Tremper

After the devastating loss of linebacker-quarterback Blake Fletcher one week earlier, the Horlick High School football team managed to regroup and put up a fight. And the Rebels almost celebrated their homecoming by pulling off a stunner.
Leading 41-28 with 3:50 to play, the Rebels allowed two touchdowns and lost 42-21 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.
One week earlier, Horlick (2-2, 0-2 SEC) lost Blake Fletcher, an All-State linebacker during the spring season, to a fractured left ankle and torn ligaments.
"I thought we played very well most of the game," said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake's father. "But we couldn't get stops when we needed to. They had an onside kick, they made a heck of a play and scored a touchdown.
"It was basically, whoever had the ball last was going to win."
Horlick took a 41-25 lead with 3:50 to play when Shawn Griffin scored on a 35-yard run. Griffin, a junior, rushed for a career-high 229 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.
With 2:02 to play, Tremper quarterback Cash Raethke threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Luke Baldwin as the Trojans (2-2, 1-1 SEC) pulled to within 41-35.
After recovering the onside kick, Tremper scored the winning touchdown on a pass from Raethke to Kyle Holm with 1:13 to play.
Raethke completed 16 of 26 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Freshman Carson Fletcher, Blake's brother, started at quarterback. He completed four of 11 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries.
Griffin gave Horlick a 12-0 lead on touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards in the first quarter.
Miles Gallagher scored on a 21-yard pass from Carson Fletcher in the second quarter and a 10-yard run in the fourth.
And Jordan Brown scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter for Horlick's other touchdown.
Horlick rushed for 475 yards in the game to just 45 for Tremper.
"We limited our passing game," Brian Fletcher said. "I thought Carson played very well. I thought Shawn Griffin played very well. I thought a lot of our guys played really well. We just came up short."