High school football: Horlick loses heartbreaker to Tremper

After the devastating loss of linebacker-quarterback Blake Fletcher one week earlier, the Horlick High School football team managed to regroup and put up a fight. And the Rebels almost celebrated their homecoming by pulling off a stunner.

Leading 41-28 with 3:50 to play, the Rebels allowed two touchdowns and lost 42-21 in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

One week earlier, Horlick (2-2, 0-2 SEC) lost Blake Fletcher, an All-State linebacker during the spring season, to a fractured left ankle and torn ligaments.

"I thought we played very well most of the game," said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, Blake's father. "But we couldn't get stops when we needed to. They had an onside kick, they made a heck of a play and scored a touchdown.

"It was basically, whoever had the ball last was going to win."

Horlick took a 41-25 lead with 3:50 to play when Shawn Griffin scored on a 35-yard run. Griffin, a junior, rushed for a career-high 229 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.

With 2:02 to play, Tremper quarterback Cash Raethke threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Luke Baldwin as the Trojans (2-2, 1-1 SEC) pulled to within 41-35.