High school football: Horlick loses, but earns WIAA playoff berth

That seemed to be the case early as the Rebels were twice inside the Red Devils’ 5-yard line, but could not score. After Bradford/Reuther (5-4, 5-2) scored on its opening possession, Horlick drove down, but it couldn’t convert on fourth down.

“We could have tied it up, but we had a couple miscues,” Fletcher said.

The Red Devils went right back down the field and scored again to go up 14-0.

Then came what could have been a turning point. The Rebels drove again and were down to the Red Devils 5 and on fourth down, quarterback Carson Fletcher dumped the ball off to Tommie Triggs on a screen pass. Triggs got to the goal line and Brian Fletcher thought he scored, but the officials said Triggs was stopped just inches short.

The Rebels defense rose up and forced a third down and 9, but Bradford/Reuther got a first down and drove the length of the field to score again to make it 21-0.

Horlick finally got on the scoreboard in the final seconds of the first half after recovering a fumble and scoring on a Carson Fletcher 1-yard run with no time on the clock.