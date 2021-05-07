High school football: Horlick finishes with 6-1 record

The Horlick High School football team broke in newly renovated Horlick Field in style Friday afternoon.
The Rebels also put an exclamation point on their WIAA Alternate Fall season.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Fletcher ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more as Horlick defeated Park 48-6 in a Woodland-Red Conference game. Despite having just 41 players when practice started in March, the Rebels rebounded strongly from a 3-6 record in 2019.
"I've said it all year — I think our youth program has been huge for us," said Horlick coach Brian Fletcher, whose team celebrated Senior Night Friday. "A lot of the kids from our youth program have come into the high school program knowing our terminology and the nuances and plays.
"That's really helped us get things rolling a little quicker, especially with a season like this, when we didn't have as much time as we normally would have. We got a lot of stuff done that we might not have gotten done with a less-experienced group."
Horlick also made some history Friday. It marked the first time the Rebels defeated their ancient crosstown rivalry twice in a season. Park swept Horlick in 1943 and the two teams split in 2008.
The Rebels' original opponent Friday was Brown Deer, which had to back out because of COVID-19 concerns. Park's original opponent, Cudahy, was not able to play for the same reason.
It was then decided to schedule Horlick and Park for a second time this season to conclude the spring schedule. Horlick has won nine of the last 10 games in this series and has pulled to within 54-37-6 in a rivalry that started in 1928.
Blake Fletcher, Brian's son, had a great deal to do with that.
He ran for a 1-yard touchdown and threw a 46-yard scoring pass to Reggie Hubbard in the first quarter. And in the second quarter, he threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Hubbard and ran for touchdowns of 24 and 21 yards as Horlick took a 35-6 halftime lead.
Blake Fletcher, who added about 30 pounds of weight in the offseason, doubled at middle linebacker.
"He's done a lot for us on both sides of the ball all year," Brian Fletcher said. "His offensive numbers have been really good the past few weeks, but it's the impact he makes on defense, too, that helps us a ton."
Horlick closed out its scoring in the third quarter with an 8-yard run by Jamarionta Spraggins and a 35-yard interception return by Maureante Shelton.
The only score for Park (1-6) came in the second quarter when Trey Kelley threw a 6-yard TD pass to Anthony Silvani.
Horlick finished with 338 yards to 80 for Park.
The game marked the long-awaited debut of the renovated Horlick Field, which was fitted with artificial turf along with other improvements in 2020. Friday's game was played in the afternoon because the lighting system has not yet been completed.
"I think it's one of the premier stadiums in the whole state," Brian Fletcher said. "The nice thing is you've got a state-of-the-art field with turf and it really makes the place feel bigger inside.
"But when you look around, you still have the nostalgia of the walls on the outside. You think of the history that is inside those walls going back to the Packers and the Bears way back in the '20s.
"There's a lot of history in that stadium and even though there's a new turf field, you still get that nostalgic feel with that brick wall."
CASE 16, WHITNALL 8: Case opened this season by getting outscored 138-24 in its first three games. And then the Eagles won their last four games to complete their first winning season since going 5-4 in 1993.
They wrapped up their WIAA Alternate Fall season Friday with an impressive victory over Whitnall in a Woodland-Red Conference game at Hammes Field. Kobe Brown rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown in his final high school game and Miles Gallagher also scored.
"We have a coaching staff that works their butts off, they coach these kids non-stop and you really have to give the kids credit for working hard over the last nine weeks and getting better every week," Case coach Bryan Shredl said. "Obviously, you see during the last four weeks that we've gotten better."
Brown led the way with his dominating performance. He scored on a 1-yard run and added a two-point conversion run in the first quarter to give Case an 8-0 lead.
"Kobe Brown is a heck of a football player," Shredl said. "When we can get our blocks upfront and execute, Kobe can run all night long. We've only gotten better at that as the season has gone on.
"We've evolved as an offense and Kobe has come along at the end of this season."
Gallagher, a junior, also made a big contribution. He rushed for 94 yards on 20 carries and gave Case a 16-0 lead in the third quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.
The Eagles (4-3) finished with 371 yards, 342 of which came on the ground.
Meanwhile, Case's defense held Whitnall (3-4) to just 35 yards on 18 attempts. The Falcons added 67 passing yards.
Shredl credited the linebacking corps of Gordy Briwick, Diego Fuentes and Ozzie Hetland for controlling the tempo on defense.
"They're the heart and soul of our defense, the leaders of our defense," Shredl said. "When you have senior leadership on defense, that means a lot. They've done a wonderful job."
When told the Eagles just completed their first winning season in nearly three decades, Shredl was surprised.