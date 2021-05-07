High school football: Horlick finishes with 6-1 record

"I think it's one of the premier stadiums in the whole state," Brian Fletcher said. "The nice thing is you've got a state-of-the-art field with turf and it really makes the place feel bigger inside.

"But when you look around, you still have the nostalgia of the walls on the outside. You think of the history that is inside those walls going back to the Packers and the Bears way back in the '20s.

"There's a lot of history in that stadium and even though there's a new turf field, you still get that nostalgic feel with that brick wall."

CASE 16, WHITNALL 8: Case opened this season by getting outscored 138-24 in its first three games. And then the Eagles won their last four games to complete their first winning season since going 5-4 in 1993.

They wrapped up their WIAA Alternate Fall season Friday with an impressive victory over Whitnall in a Woodland-Red Conference game at Hammes Field. Kobe Brown rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown in his final high school game and Miles Gallagher also scored.