RACINE — Brian Fletcher has a good thing going with the Horlick High School football program he painstakingly built.
Whether Fletcher keeps it going in 2018 or ends up with a rebuilding season is a viable question.
The Rebels had an undefeated regular season last year for the first time since 1976, when that Horlick team went on to play in the first Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game. Behind the All-State duo of Joe Garcia and Derrick Seay, Horlick finished 10-1 and advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
But that was last year.
Garcia, the All-Racine County Player of the Year and second-team AP All-State running back who rushed for 1,384 yards and 22 touchdowns, has graduated. So has Seay, a first-team All-State defensive back.
That’s just the start. Fletcher will have to replace numerous other positions, including his defensive line and secondary and most of his offensive line and backfield.
After going 18-4 the last two seasons, can the Rebels continue their success with such heavy graduation losses? That’s a question Fletcher can’t answer at this point.
“There’s just a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “When you have so many new faces filling in positions as we have, there’s a lot of question marks. We’ve got some guys who have good experience in our lower-level teams and a lot of our success will depend on how well these guys can step in and be impact players for us right off the bat.”
It starts with the offense, where Horlick had one of the most productive rushing attacks in the state last season. Behind the nucleus of Garcia, George Sims and Jager Clark, the Rebels averaged 340.6 rushing yards per game and 8.9 yards per rushing attempt.
Twice last season, Garcia, Sims and Clark each rushed for triple-digit yardage in a game. But only Clark, a senior who rushed for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, returns from that group.
There are talented replacements. Stephon Chapman, who is entering his fourth year as a starter on defense, rushed for 146 yards on just eight carries in a first-round playoff game against Milwaukee Hamilton when Garcia was held out with an injury.
Also expected to get some carries is Darrion Folsom, a junior who rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on four carries against Hamilton. That was his only varsity appearance on offense last season. Junior Jaydin McNeal is another possibility.
“We just have athletes,” Chapman said. “We still have great halfbacks, including myself and Jaydin McNeal. Darrion is going to be a great contributor to the running game. So I think we’re going to shape up pretty good.”
That group will be running behind a largely rebuilt offensive line. Left tackle Tyler Spranger and left guard Ben Zahn, both seniors, are the holdovers. Right guard Dylan Arcuri, a junior, started several games when Spranger was injured. New starters are senior Douglas Alkinburgh at center, junior Carter Alton at right tackle and junior Ben Adams at tight end.
Stepping in behind center is senior Nate Ramsey, a starter at safety last season. Ramsey previously started at quarterback on the freshman and junior varsity and will concentrate exclusively on that role this season.
“He’s looked really good,” Fletcher said. “He’s probably been one of the highlights of camp. He’s very mobile and he’s got a pretty good understanding of the offense.”
Ramsey feels he’s paid the price to earn that position.
“During the offseason, I showed them that I am dedicated to the game and that I was ready to play,” he said. “I’m just going to help the team however the need me.”
Despite the heavy turnover, Fletcher is encouraged because he has talented athletes to run an established Wing-T offense.
“Our system is our system,” he said. “We tweak things based on personnel and we worked really hard to develop some continuity from our youth program all the way up. We’re not going to make any wholesale changes, but we are going to modify things based on the personnel we have.”
Defense will be an even bigger question mark. Chapman, Clark and McNeal give Horlick three of the finest linebackers in the Southeast Conference. But the defensive line and secondary will feature all new starters and may be a work-in-progress well into the season.
“We’re going to have a lot of new faces up front and in the secondary, but we just have to adjust to it,” McNeal said. “I think we’re going to have a nice year.”
