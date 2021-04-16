High school football: Horlick comes up short after second-half rally

On the stat sheet, the Horlick and Menasha high school football teams were about as even as they could be Friday night.
Two big plays in the fourth quarter by the Bluejays sent the Rebels to their first loss of the WIAA Alternate Fall season.
Horlick rallied from a 21-6 halftime deficit to get within 21-18 early in the fourth quarter, but a long kickoff return and long pass play by Menasha finished off a 35-18 nonconference victory at Menasha.
It was the first loss of the spring for the Rebels (3-1).
Horlick slightly outgained Menasha (3-1) overall — 248-241 — and the Rebels controlled the ground game with 228 yards on 49 carries, a solid average of 4.65 yards per carry. The Bluejays gained 101 on the ground.
A 1-yard run by sophomore quarterback Blake Fletcher early in the final period brought Horlick within three points of the Bluejays.
The Rebels had the momentum at that point, then it was quickly yanked away. On the ensuing kickoff, Davontre Smith returned the ball 77 yards for a touchdown that all but sealed the outcome.
Horlick was stopped on its next drive and Menasha put the final nail in the coffin with an 87-yard touchdown pass from quarterback AJ Korth to wide receiver Luke Maurer.
“After we gave up that kickoff run, all the momentum shifted back to them,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “We got the ball back, they stopped us and the long pass gave them a two-score lead, and took the wind out of our sails.
“I’m proud of kids for their fight — they played their butts off, but we came up short.”
After trailing at halftime, sophomore Jeremy Cosey got the second-half momentum started with a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that got the Rebels back in the game at 21-12. He finished with 47 yards on seven carries.
Blake Fletcher gave Horlick the early lead at 6-0 on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, but the Bluejays dominated the rest of the first half. Korth scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and Menasha scored twice in the second quarter.
“In the first half, we never got in rhythm,” coach Fletcher said. “We got punched in the mouth. We went in at halftime and talked to the kids and said ‘let’s win the next 24 (minutes).’
“The kids showed grit and determination. We scored twice and had the momentum in our favor. They made two big plays and we just ran out of time.”
Coach Fletcher was pleased with the play of his son and especially the play of Cosey, who came all the way across the field and nearly caught up to Maurer on the long touchdown pass.
“Jeremy was tremendous on both sides of the ball,” coach Fletcher said. “On the touchdown, he took the angle, tracked him down and tried to push him out of bounds. I love effort plays like that. You see kids who think they can’t make the play (and ease up), but Jeremy sprinted across the field. It was the ultimate effort.”
Blake Fletcher led the Rebels with 132 rushing yards and two TDs on 22 carries.
Coach Fletcher said Cosey and his son were the main reasons Horlick was able to rally in the second half.
“Cosey flew around all night long and he and Blake provided the spark in the third quarter,” coach Fletcher said. “If Cosey was the lightning, Blake was the thunder.”