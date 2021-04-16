High school football: Horlick comes up short after second-half rally

“After we gave up that kickoff run, all the momentum shifted back to them,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “We got the ball back, they stopped us and the long pass gave them a two-score lead, and took the wind out of our sails.

“I’m proud of kids for their fight — they played their butts off, but we came up short.”

After trailing at halftime, sophomore Jeremy Cosey got the second-half momentum started with a 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that got the Rebels back in the game at 21-12. He finished with 47 yards on seven carries.

Blake Fletcher gave Horlick the early lead at 6-0 on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, but the Bluejays dominated the rest of the first half. Korth scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and Menasha scored twice in the second quarter.

“In the first half, we never got in rhythm,” coach Fletcher said. “We got punched in the mouth. We went in at halftime and talked to the kids and said ‘let’s win the next 24 (minutes).’

“The kids showed grit and determination. We scored twice and had the momentum in our favor. They made two big plays and we just ran out of time.”