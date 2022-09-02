High school football: Horlick comes alive in second half to beat Tremper

The Horlick High School football team needed a little extra time to get going Friday night against Kenosha Tremper.

After being inside Horlick’s non air-conditioned building for the school day, then having less than three hours from the end of school to be on Ameche Field in Kenosha for kickoff (home football games for Kenosha public schools begin at 5:30 p.m.), the Rebels were a little lethargic in the first half of Friday’s Southeast Conference opener.

But after a few adjustments at halftime, both strategic and emotional, Horlick came out and dominated the second half for a 29-15 victory to improve to 3-0.

“I guess the kids were programmed for a 7 p.m. start,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “In the first half, we got away from our bread and butter, which is ‘ground and pound.’ In the second half, we got back to what we do — control the clock, possess the ball and play our style of game.”

It started right after receiving the second-half kickoff. The Rebels took nearly seven minutes to drive 65 yards, and scored on a 1-yard run by senior running back DeShon Griffin with 5:03 left in the third quarter that tied the game at 14-14.

Another drive that began in the third quarter was capped on the first play of the fourth by senior quarterback Blake Fletcher on a go-ahead 1-yard scoring run that made it 21-14.

Blake Fletcher added his second touchdown late in the game on a 2-yard run and freshman running back Anthony Liggins ran in a two-point conversion.

While the offense was grinding and pounding, the defense was shutting down the Trojans (1-2), holding them to just 27 total yards after allowing 170 in the first half.

“This was one of those games you look back on at the end of the year and you see it was a pivotal game,” coach Fletcher said. “Tremper is a quality team and they came to play in the first half — but as good as they were, we played that bad. Every mistake we could make, we made.

“But the kids responded.”

This game was different from Horlick’s first two, where it dominated in the first half and was less effective in the second.

“It’s better when we finish strong than when we start strong,” coach Fletcher said. “We flipped the script.”

The running game was spread evenly among five players as the Rebels finished with 201 yards. Griffin had 48 yards, sophomore Carson Fletcher had 47, Liggins had 40, Blake Fletcher had 34 and senior Reggie Hubbard had 32. Blake Fletcher also was 9 of 14 passing for 100 yards, all in the first half.

Defensively, Carson Fletcher was involved in two turnovers and coach Fletcher said senior lineman Danny Feest kept constant pressure on Tremper quarterback Mason Prozanski, who had 98 yards passing and 88 rushing.

Deszmund White had both touchdowns for the Trojans in the first half on runs of 11 and 18 yards.

ST. CATHERINE’S 28, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 13: The first half didn’t go exactly to plan, but with hard work and perseverance, the Angels took control of the field and beat the Phoenix Friday at Horlick Field in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

“In the first half, we made some early mistakes,” St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller said. “Defensively, we couldn’t get off of the field as quick as we would’ve liked.”

Luther Prep got on the scoreboard first with a 22-yard touchdown run by running back Arthur Robinson in the second quarter.

It wasn’t long until the Angels (3-0 overall) got a chance to even the score. Quarterback John Perugini threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Davion Thomas before the half was over to tie the Phoenix (1-2) at 7-7.

“They had a very strong run game,” Miller said. “We had to make some adjustments at halftime and we did. We were able to get off of the field a lot quicker and give our offense more opportunities to score. That’s when we started to break it open.

“It shows that we have a really intelligent and coachable team because they listened and corrected their mistakes.”

Lamont Hamilton ran for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Angels on the board in the second half. After Hamilton’s score on the ground, the St. Catherine’s passing game had a few opportunities to shine.

Domonic Pitts scored on a 13-yard pass from Perugini that gave the Angels a 21-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. Then, Perugini and Thomas repeated their earlier connection for a second touchdown to make it 28-7 and all but put the game away.

Perugini went 8 of 15 passing with 74 yards and three touchdowns. Jakari Oliver led the Angels’ receiving corps with 43 yards on three receptions and Thomas finished with 18 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayvion Hunter led the Angels with 103 rushing yards on 12 carries, but the junior running back had more to play for in Friday’s game than just a win. He was stepping in for senior running back DJ Miller, Dan Miller’s son, who left last week’s game against Mosinee with a broken collarbone.

“He (Hunter) had to play big today,” Miller said. “My son broke his collarbone last week and he was our starting tailback and was off to a great season.

“Jayvion was able to run the ball solid and I am really proud of the way he stepped up and filled the shoes the best he could for DJ. The boys really played for him today and I think that’s why we had a really good second half.”

FRANKLIN 28, CASE 0: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in their Southeast Conference opener Friday night at Hammes Field.

Franklin (2-1) scored on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and held Case (2-1) to 44 rushing yards on 28 attempts.

After opening the season with a pair of comeback wins in nonconference play, the Eagles suffered their first loss under new head coach Anton Graham.

“They popped us on a long pass early and then you just saw the momentum go down a little bit,” Graham said. “I thought the boys battled well defensively.”

Both teams were stopped on their opening drives, but the Sabers opened the scoring on the next series with the touchdown pass to Terrance Shelton, who scored again on a 41-yard run shortly before halftime to put Franklin up 21-0 at the break.

Despite the loss, Graham told his team to focus on the positive parts of the game. Last season, Case was shut out 76-0 by the eventual state-champion Sabers to conclude an 0-7 season.

After allowing Franklin to gain over 450 yards in last year’s meeting, the Eagles held them under 300 Friday. Junior Termarion Brumby had a 55-yard interception return on defense and also had three catches for 36 yards on offense.

“Our defense still did a good job battling all game,” Graham said. “The offense sputtered a bit, but I’m confident in the boys and I know we’ll get after it.”

Graham also commended the play of Eli Anderson, who finished with 68 total yards, and Latrell Herrington Jr., who had 88 receiving yards. Linebackers Michael King Jr. and Patrick Zimowski also earned praise from Graham for their play.

Junior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld completed 12 of 22 pass attempts for 147 yards with one interception.

Shelton led Franklin with 324 all-purpose yards.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 49, PARK 0: The Panthers and Hawks ran the same number of plays and Park had more time of possession, but Indian Trail made the most of its opportunities and shut out the Panthers at Pritchard Park Friday in the Southeast Conference opener for both teams.

Park had the ball eight more minutes than the Hawks (2-1) and matched them with 36 offensive plays, but the Panthers were outgained 167-86 on the ground and 214-111 overall. Park had just three first downs, went 0 for 11 on third down and was hurt by nine penalties (80 yards) and a lost fumble.

The Hawks led 21-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at halftime.

Senior running back Daeyzjuan Williams led Park with 78 yards rushing on 13 carries and junior quarterback Carter Eschmann had just 25 yards passing on 3 of 9 attempts.

Defensively, senior lineman Elliot Bednar had five solo tackles for the Panthers.

Most of the damage for Indian Trail was done by senior running back Justice Lovelace, who had just 76 yards rushing on nine carries, but ran for four touchdowns and had a fifth score receiving. Junior quarterback LJ Dagen ran for two scores and threw the TD pass to Lovelace.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 43, UNION GROVE 24: The Broncos ran out of steam after rallying in the third quarter of their Southern Lakes Conference opener Friday at Paddock Lake.

The Falcons (3-0, 1-0 SLC) opened the scoring with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Brock Koeppel to Mason Mitacek. The Broncos (0-3) responded with a safety and a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Gavin Young with a failed two-point conversion attempt to lead 8-7. The Falcons followed with 22 unanswered points to lead 29-8 at the half.

“They have a really good receiver in (Collin Meininger),” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “Some of the catches he made were incredible. We didn’t really have an answer for him. They were spreading us out a bit.”

Meininger caught seven passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Adjustments were needed at halftime, and the needed response registered.

The Broncos scored 16 unanswered points of their own with touchdowns from Nathan Williams in the air and on the ground.

The senior quarterback linked up with Gavin Young for a 17-yard touchdown pass and then rushed for a 5-yard touchdown. The Broncos converted a pair of two-point conversions on passes from Williams to Kacey Spranger and Young to cut the deficit to 29-24.

“We made some tweaks in coverage,” McClelland said. “Offensively we needed to open up a bit. We could either stop or keep fighting. So, we kept fighting.”

Williams went 13 of 24 passing for 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.

“(Williams) has grown so much as a quarterback,” McClelland said. “He is very dangerous with his arm and has the extra threat of his legs. When he steps out of the pocket, he’s even more dangerous.”

The Falcons made adjustments of their own. Momentum shifted after they made a successful third and long before scoring two more touchdowns to seal the game. They shut out the Broncos offense in the fourth quarter.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 10, WATERFORD 0: On a night where scoring was at a premium, one touchdown in the first quarter by the Badgers was enough to prevent the Wolverines from picking up their first win of the season Friday at Waterford in their Southern Lakes Conference opener.

Waterford is 0-3 for the first time since 1993.

“Our defense played really well other than the first drive,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “Being 0-3 isn’t something we’re used to. Obviously it doesn’t feel good, but they played hard.”

The Wolverines were led by senior quarterback Max Northrop, who finished with 54 rushing yards and 25 passing yards. Junior running back Sutton Keller had 47 rushing yards and senior receiver Owen Martinson had two catches for 25 yards.

Waterford was hurt by nine penalties totaling 60 yards.

“We had some pretty costly penalties,” Bakken said. “Most of them were our fault. It’s something we have to look at on film.”

Despite getting just four first downs in the game, the Wolverines had plenty of chances to tie the game. The Badgers (2-1, 1-0 SLC) lost three fumbles and also completed only three passes. They were able to convert on a 42-yard field goal attempt with 6:31 remaining and force a turnover on downs to seal the win.

Next Friday, Waterford will face county rival Union Grove, which is also 0-3.

“The season’s certainly not over,” Bakken said. “We’ll stay positive and try to improve.”