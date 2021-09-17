High school football: Horlick can't keep up with Franklin

The shorthanded Horlick High School football team struggled at times against the top-ranked team in the state, but coach Brian Fletcher was proud of his team’s effort.
The Rebels fell behind 44-8 in the first half and lost 51-22 Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin. The loss is Horlick’s third straight, all after starting quarterback Blake Fletcher suffered a season-ending injury.
“I thought our team rallied together,” coach Fletcher said. “For the first time all year, I saw a group of guys playing cohesively and playing for each other in the second half. The team chemistry is stronger than it’s been all year.”
Horlick (2-3, 0-3 SEC) fell behind 2-0 five minutes into the game after committing an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Franklin (5-0, 3-0), ranked No. 1 in the Large Schools Division of the Associated Press state football poll, then went up 9-0 on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Myles Burkett less than a minute later.
Shortly after, the Rebels pulled within one point when Jeremy Cosey scored on a 75-yard reception from freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher.
Horlick tried to stay in the game by controlling the time of possession and running the ball, but two lost fumbles and seven penalties proved costly. Following Cosey’s touchdown, Franklin scored 42 unanswered points across three quarters.
Despite the lopsided score, Fletcher was encouraged by his team’s demeanor.
“I saw them excited for each other,” Fletcher said. ”When things got tough I didn’t see them hanging their heads. We had a lot of guys fight through adversity and pull for each other.”
In the fourth quarter, Cosey scored his second touchdown of the game on a 14-yard run. Shawn Griffin also scored on a nine-yard run. Cosey finished with 104 total yards and Griffin had 87 rushing yards. Fletcher ran for 35 yards and threw for 97 with no interceptions. The Rebels finished with 243 rushing yards on 48 carries.
Burkett, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin, completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 239 yards and ran for 33 yards for Franklin.