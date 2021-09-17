High school football: Horlick can't keep up with Franklin

The shorthanded Horlick High School football team struggled at times against the top-ranked team in the state, but coach Brian Fletcher was proud of his team’s effort.

The Rebels fell behind 44-8 in the first half and lost 51-22 Friday night in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin. The loss is Horlick’s third straight, all after starting quarterback Blake Fletcher suffered a season-ending injury.

“I thought our team rallied together,” coach Fletcher said. “For the first time all year, I saw a group of guys playing cohesively and playing for each other in the second half. The team chemistry is stronger than it’s been all year.”

Horlick (2-3, 0-3 SEC) fell behind 2-0 five minutes into the game after committing an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Franklin (5-0, 3-0), ranked No. 1 in the Large Schools Division of the Associated Press state football poll, then went up 9-0 on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Myles Burkett less than a minute later.

Shortly after, the Rebels pulled within one point when Jeremy Cosey scored on a 75-yard reception from freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher.