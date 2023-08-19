RACINE — The freshman phenom in basketball is now a sophomore sensation in football.

Lamont Hamilton. a wide receiver for a retooled St. Catherine's High School football team, served notice that he is the master of more than one sport in a 36-6 season-opening nonconference victory over Racine Lutheran Friday night at Horlick Field.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Hamilton caught four passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with new quarterback Mariano Talamantez for scoring passes of 8 and 58 yards in the first quarter. And in the fourth quarter, he caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Eddie Vinson.

No too bad for someone who already has a strong reputation in basketball, where he was a pivotal force on a team that went 25-2 and won the Metro Classic Conference championship last season.

"Oh, man, I've been playing football since I was a little kid," Hamilton said. "I love the game so much. If basketball don't work out, I always know I've got football."

It sure worked out all right for Johnny Clay, Hamilton's cousin who was named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin in 2005 after leading Park to a state championship.

With players of Hamilton's caliber, the Angels could keep on rolling despite losing 13 seniors to graduation from last year's 10-2 team.

"Last year, we had a great group of seniors to inspire all the young guys to come up and take over," Hamilton said. "This year, we've got a very strong, intelligent team. We've just got to keep our minds right and play smart."

The Angels certainly did that Friday night against a Lutheran team that is also rebuilding with younger players. Everything clicked in the first half on both sides of the ball for St. Catherine's, with Isaiah Taylor scoring on 7-yard run and junior safety Issac Cantu recovering a fumble and returning it 28 yards for another touchdown.

For the night, Cantu had two fumble recoveries and an interception.

"Defensively, he was all over the field," St. Catherine's coach Dan Miller said. "He's been a three-year starter for us at safety and he's just an excellent ballhawk."

Speaking of Hamilton, Miller said: "Lamont is an exceptional athlete. His intelligence is off the charts, he's a phenomenal athlete, but he's a greater person. He's smiling, he has energy all day, he really lifts up practices and I'm just blessed to have him in our program."

For Lutheran coach Scott Smith, he was encouraged by what he saw in the second half, which began with a continuously-running clock because of the 35-point rule.

Even though Miller stayed with his new starters to get a good look at them, Lutheran played on much more even terms in the second half. They even got on the scoreboard when sophomore quarterback Eli Gasau scored on a 31-yard run with 4:05 left in the third quarter.

"We played well in the second half," Smith said. "We got better. It's a long season and you're going to have growing pains. I'm proud of the kids. They didn't quit and they kept coming back. We'll be all right."

Leading the Crusaders were senior Noah Martin, who had six solo tackles and four assists and freshman Erik Ynocencio (five solos, two assists). Also, Gasau intercepted a pass.

As for St. Catherine's, this could be the start of another special season. Miller has a new defensive coordinator in 2015 St. Catherine's graduate Jose Ramirez and all the pieces appear to be in place.

"Jose Ramirez has done a real good job preparing our defensive fronts," Miller said. "We have a lot of things we can do with our defensive line."

Talamantez completed 5 of 9 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. Vinson was 2 for 2 for 48 yards and a TD.

Taylor rushed for 49 yards on seven carries, Vinson added 40 yards on seven carries and Jayvion Hunter had 38 yards on 11 carries.