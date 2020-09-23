 Skip to main content
High school football had a new streaming home
High schools

Play-by-play for Racine County high school football has a new home, but a familiar voice.

Dick Graceffa, the voice of local high school football for years, will be livestreaming prep games again this season, beginning Friday with a Southern Lakes Conference matchup between Burlington and Delavan-Darien at Burlington.

The games will be streamed at mixlr.com/dgsports. An app is available for iOS and Android (click on Listen and search for DGSports). Games will be archived at Mixlr for access after the game.

Games were formerly on Gateway Sports Web.

