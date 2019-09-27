{{featured_button_text}}

With heavy rain predicted for most of Friday night, the start time of the Southern Lakes Conference high school football game between Burlington and Delavan-Darien at Delavan has been moved to 5:30 p.m.

The game will be played at Borg Stadium at Delavan-Darien High School, 150 Cumming Street in Delavan.

