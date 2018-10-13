The WIAA high school football playoff brackets are set and four of the five Racine County qualifying teams will have first-round home games.
In Division 1, No. 3 seed Horlick (6-3) will play sixth-seed Shorewood/Messmer (7-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Horlick Field.
In Division 2, second-seeded Waterford (8-1) will host Milwaukee Ronald Reagan (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 5 seed Burlington (7-2) will travel to Brookfield to play No. 4 seed Brookfield East (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
If both the Wolverines and Demons win two games, the Southern Lakes Conference rivals would play each other.
In Division 4, top-seeded and undefeated St. Catherine’s (9-0) will play Milwaukee Obama SCTE (5-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined. Angels coach Dan Miller on Saturday said the school was working on where the game will be played.
The Angels are in the same group as Metro Classic Conference rival Martin Luther. The two teams could face each other again — St. Catherine’s won the regular season contest 27-21 — if both squads win their first two playoff games.
In Division 6, No. 3 seed Racine Lutheran (7-2) will host sixth-seeded Pecatonica/Argyle (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Indian Trail Academy at Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.