MOUNT PLEASANT — After time ran out on a game they desperately wanted to win, members of the Case High School football team didn't seem overly upset.
In fact, some post-game fireworks even gave a festive feeling at Hammes Field Friday night.
With a WIAA Division 1 playoff berth on the line, the Eagles had lost to Kenosha Indian Trail 27-14 in Southeast Conference game at Hammes Field. But there was a feeling that maybe the Eagles wouldn't be turning in their equipment for the season after all.
"I think we deserve it," senior linebacker Chris Fish said. "We played a really good season. We just have to wait to find out. If we get in, we get in. We would play a real tough team, so we'd have to step it up."
Added running back Myles Guyton: "I'm very, very confident. I feel we worked our butts off this year. Of all the teams that might get in, I feel we're the team that's most deserving."
By 11:15 p.m., the Eagles (4-5, 3-4 SEC) was listed on the preliminary list of playoff qualifiers by WIAA. That means the Eagles are going to the playoffs for the first time since 1997 and for only the fourth time since they fielded the first varsity team in 1967.
While they closed the regular season with a lackluster performance, a late-season resurgence that saw them win three of their last five game was enough for Case to qualify.
Case's previous playoff team also qualified despite a sub-.500 record. The 1997 Eagles also went 4-5 during the regular season before losing to Milwaukee Tech 26-14 in a first-round game.
"I'm happy for the boys," Shredl said when contacted at his home about the update. "This was a goal of ours and one that we wanted to accomplish for so long. We've talked about it for four years (Shredl took over the program in 2015) and to finally accomplish this goal is a credit to our players.
You have free articles remaining.
"They busted their butts."
But there won't be much time for celebration because Case has some work to do if it doesn't want to be one and done.
This senior-dominated team only rushed for 56 yards on 34 attempts — an average of 1.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Ben Brawner completed 16 of 24 passes, but was limited to 111 yards by a stout Indian Trail defense that continually put pressure on Case with blitzes.
"Their backers were blitzing and filling the gaps, so it was hard to find a hole," said Guyton, the Eagles' leading rusher who was held to 60 yards on 20 carries. "I've got to give it to the defense. They showed up tonight."
Actually, that defense has been showing up most nights. Under third-year coach Paul Hoffman, Indian Trail has progressed from 3-6 to 6-5 to 7-2. The Hawks have held opponents to 14 points or less in five games.
"We tried to play good, disciplined defense, stuff the gaps and just play to the ball," Hoffman said. "It's all about team defense, it's about team tackling, it's about getting 11 hats to the ball on every play.
"It's about a relentless effort."
Case took an early lead, scoring on a 28-yard run by Kobe Brown on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. But Indian Trail's Lamaj Muhammad responded with a 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as the Hawks tied the game at 7-7.
But Case would only score one more touchdown the rest of the game and that came after a big break.
With 2:13 left in the first quarter, a pass by Indian Trail quarterback Argent Ismaili was batted in the air and intercepted by Jonathan Rankins-James. Brawner immediately responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Terryon Brumby for a 14-7 Eagles lead.
In the second quarter, Ismaili threw touchdown passes of 10 yards to Jacob Seeger and 31 yards to Kameron Lee as the Hawks took a 21-14 halftime lead.
The only scoring in the second half was on a 4-yard run by Indian Trail's Xavier McWhorter in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.