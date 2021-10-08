High school football: Defense carries Catholic Central to victory

Catholic Central High School football coach Tom Aldrich had to adjust his team’s defensive style for its nonconference game Friday against Kingdom Prep Lutheran.

What he did was exactly right.

Aldrich reworked his defensive scheme to take away the Wolfpack’s best offensive players, especially their receivers, and the Hilltoppers ran it to near perfection in a 36-14 victory at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.

The victory puts Catholic Central (5-3, 3-3 MCC) one win away from reaching the WIAA playoffs. The Hilltoppers play Whitefish Bay Dominican (1-5 MCC) on Thursday at Whitefish Bay in their regular-season finale.

Aldrich switched around personnel in the secondary and added press coverage on Lutheran’s speedy receivers so they had trouble running their routes, and he put quicker players on the line.

“We were able to scheme and execute well,” Aldrich said. “We took their high-skill players out of the game. We did press coverage because we didn’t want their receivers to get into space, and we were quick enough up front to take away the run game.”