High school football: Defense carries Catholic Central to victory

Catholic Central High School football coach Tom Aldrich had to adjust his team’s defensive style for its nonconference game Friday against Kingdom Prep Lutheran.
What he did was exactly right.
Aldrich reworked his defensive scheme to take away the Wolfpack’s best offensive players, especially their receivers, and the Hilltoppers ran it to near perfection in a 36-14 victory at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
The victory puts Catholic Central (5-3, 3-3 MCC) one win away from reaching the WIAA playoffs. The Hilltoppers play Whitefish Bay Dominican (1-5 MCC) on Thursday at Whitefish Bay in their regular-season finale.
Aldrich switched around personnel in the secondary and added press coverage on Lutheran’s speedy receivers so they had trouble running their routes, and he put quicker players on the line.
“We were able to scheme and execute well,” Aldrich said. “We took their high-skill players out of the game. We did press coverage because we didn’t want their receivers to get into space, and we were quick enough up front to take away the run game.”
In the latest statistics at wissports.net, Lutheran averages around 18 yards per reception. The Hilltoppers held the Wolfpack to 13.4 per catch, held Lutheran’s No. 1 receiver, Josiah Robinson, to one catch for minus-2 yards, and held Sabion Wilder, another top receiver, to zero catches.
Up front, Catholic Central limited the Wolfpack to just 26 yards on 21 carries. Lutheran quarterback Maleek Granberry went 13 of 22 for 174 yards passing and also ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We tried to neutralize their size with our speed (up front),” Aldrich said. “We made them do things that they are not comfortable doing.”
Aldrich singled out juniors Danny Van Rabenau, who mostly covered Robinson, and Kaden Kayser for their work in the secondary. Also, Aldrich said senior defensive linemen Murphy O’Brien and Henry Amborn and junior linebacker Tai Loughrin “put great pressure in their backfield.”
Offensively, the Hilltoppers ran for 270 yards on 41 carries and passed for another 42. Senior quarterback Max Robson ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns, Amborn had 80 yards, including a 61-yard scoring run, and Loughrin had 55 yards and two touchdowns to fuel the running game.
The only major hiccup in the game for the Hilltoppers was in the final seconds of the first half, when they tried a trick play with an odd formation. There was a bad snap on the play, Aldrich said, and Lutheran returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown as the clock ran out.