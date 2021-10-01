High school football: Defense carries Burlington to win over Delavan-Darien

The Burlington High School football team got to play in a big venue Friday night.
The Demons then went out and earned a big victory.
The defense had its best game of the season, especially up front, and quarterback Drew Weis ran for one touchdown and passed for another in Burlington’s 21-7 victory over Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference game played at UW-Whitewater.
The Demons (3-4, 3-2 SLC) are one victory away from being playoff eligible. They have two games left, against Wilmot next week and Waterford in two weeks in their regular-season finale.
Burlington’s defensive line was the key as the Comets (2-5, 1-4) were held to just 15 yards rushing on 25 carries and seven first downs. Delavan-Darien quarterback Neil Janssen was sacked several times and had minus-28 yards rushing. Zac Metcalf led the Comets with 27 yards.
“Our defensive line had its best game of the season,” Demons coach Eric Sulik said. “They moved the line of scrimmage backwards and our outside linebackers were flying to the ball.
“Our defense was outstanding tonight.”
Another defensive standout was Kaleb Zabielski, who had an interception and several knockdowns, Sulik said.
After a scoreless first quarter, Burlington scored on consecutive possessions. Weis started the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left in the first half and on the Demons’ next drive, Weis and receiver AJ Dow connected on a 59-yard touchdown pass with 2:31 left for a 14-0 lead.
“Drew did a nice job of running the ball and that was a big pass play,” Sulik said.
The offense did struggle at times, failing to convert on some chances in the red zone, but Sulik said the Demons “moved the ball pretty consistently.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Burlington tacked on a final touchdown on Tommy Teberg’s 3-yard run.
The Comets averted the shutout on a 20-yard run by Janssen with 3:37 left.
Weis ran for 130 yards on 23 carries and Connor McNamara added 83 yards on 18 carries. Weis completed 4 of 8 passes for 65 yards and Dow caught two passes for 62 yards.
Delavan-Darien, which has lost four straight games, has been playing all of its games on the road or at neutral sites as its football facilities are upgraded. Being able to play on a college field was a treat for the Demons.
“It was awesome and a good experience for the kids,” Sulik said. “We’ve had a rough last couple of weeks (back-to-back losses to Union Grove and Badger) and today we came together and played well enough to win.”