High school football: Defense carries Burlington to win over Delavan-Darien

The Burlington High School football team got to play in a big venue Friday night.

The Demons then went out and earned a big victory.

The defense had its best game of the season, especially up front, and quarterback Drew Weis ran for one touchdown and passed for another in Burlington’s 21-7 victory over Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference game played at UW-Whitewater.

The Demons (3-4, 3-2 SLC) are one victory away from being playoff eligible. They have two games left, against Wilmot next week and Waterford in two weeks in their regular-season finale.

Burlington’s defensive line was the key as the Comets (2-5, 1-4) were held to just 15 yards rushing on 25 carries and seven first downs. Delavan-Darien quarterback Neil Janssen was sacked several times and had minus-28 yards rushing. Zac Metcalf led the Comets with 27 yards.

“Our defensive line had its best game of the season,” Demons coach Eric Sulik said. “They moved the line of scrimmage backwards and our outside linebackers were flying to the ball.

“Our defense was outstanding tonight.”

Another defensive standout was Kaleb Zabielski, who had an interception and several knockdowns, Sulik said.