Blending a dash of trickery with a heavy dose of fortitude, the Horlick High School football team closed the deal it had left on the table a month earlier.
The Rebels held off Oak Creek on its home field, securing an 18-13 victory in their WIAA Division 1 second-round playoff game Friday.
As in the teams’ regular season matchup, Horlick entered the fourth quarter on top. A couple of trick plays, including a 47-yard touchdown toss from running back Jaydin McNeal to quarterback Nate Ramsey, helped stake the Rebels (8-3) to an 18-0 lead.
Just as they had in a 28-21 victory on Sept. 28, the Knights mounted a comeback with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown throws by Quinn Stulo. But Horlick’s Allieas Williams knocked down Oak Creek’s last-ditch Hail Mary pass to secure a different outcome this time.
“It was like a heavyweight bout tonight,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said. “It’s a true blue-collar effort, and I’m very proud of these guys.”
With the exception of a couple of big pass plays, the coach was thrilled with his team’s “relentless” defensive play. The Rebels held the Knights to 56 yards rushing on 22 carries, and pass rusher Aijulon Elliott hassled Stulo all night.
Jager Clark ran for 102 yards on 18 carries to lead Horlick, while McNeal and Ramsey contributed rushing touchdowns. Fletcher called Ramsey’s night “a gutsy performance,” as the quarterback played with severe symptoms of an illness.
“Some of those plays we ran tonight required kids to have the ultimate concentration,” Fletcher said. “They executed flawlessly.”
The Rebels, seeded third in the bracket, move on to face No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette. The Hilltoppers routed Indian Trail 41-17.
WAUKESHA WEST 31, WATERFORD 28: Joe Schauer passed for 159 yards and a late touchdown, but the Racine County team fell short in a second-round Division 2 playoff game at Waterford.
A scoring connection between Schauer and Josh Szeklinski pulled Waterford within a field goal, but West recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock.
“There was no quit in us at all,” Waterford coach Adam Bakken said. “It’s a tough end-of-the-year speech when you’ve got kids you really care about.”
Tanner Keller rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries, still well below the 161 yards per game he came in averaging. But Bakken singled out the play of Schauer, who rushed for a touchdown, completed 13 of 17 passes and finished the season without throwing an interception.
“He kept us in the game in the second half,” Bakken said.
Dominic Miller scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Waterford (9-2). Szeklinski finished with nine catches for 52 yards, and Keller caught three passes for 101 yards.
West eliminated Waterford from the playoffs for the fifth time in seven years.
RACINE LUTHERAN 49, MINERAL POINT 14: The Crusaders used a dominating offensive line and running game to roll past the Pointers in this WIAA Division 6 second-round game at Mineral Point.
Lutheran (9-2) was all but unstoppable as it rolled up a season-high 532 rushing yards behind Tyler Tenner and Jaylen Houston, both of each rushed for more than 200 yards.
“We controlled the ball with our running game, which helped keep the ball away from them,” Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith said.
Next up for Lutheran is No. 1 seed Cambridge (11-0) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Cambridge advanced with a 27-16 victory over Markesan.
The Crusaders, who learned 21-14 at halftime, turned up the pressure on defense and continued to pound the ball on offense in the second half.
“We created a lot of pressure on defense and really made their quarterback uncomfortable and got a lot of sacks,” Smith added.
Tenner led the way with 235 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and Houston added 215 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Tenner increased his season rushing total to 1,536 yards. Houston has rushed for 453 yards in his last five games.
“Our offensive line was outstanding and really got those two going for us tonight,” Smith added.
Fletcher is a bully. He was a bully in high school. Joe Wendt should be ashamed of himself. Both are clowns.
