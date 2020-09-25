High school football: County teams set to kickoff a different kind of season

Welcome to yesteryear, when high school football seasons didn’t start until well into September, there were no state playoffs and the ultimate goal for teams was winning a conference championship.
The six Racine County teams that have opted to play this season open Friday night and it might take awhile to get used to what’s going on. At this point last year, the regular season was winding down to its final three games and some county teams had already been eliminated from playoff contention.
In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the regular season extends into the first week of November — when playoff teams are usually making their final push to the state championship. Some county teams have been impacted by key players who have decided not to play because of the pandemic.
To say the least, it’s been both strange and a struggle. Just ask Waterford coach Adam Bakken, whose team has either won outright or tied for the Southern Lakes Conference championship in seven of his nine seasons as coach.
“It’s been a hassle for everybody,” Bakken said. “Parents, coaches, everyone is in a similar boat. For us, it was a little bit different this summer because, in addition to COVID restrictions, we got a new weight room put in, which is just getting finished up now. So we haven’t really been able to do anything weight-room wise either.
“Everybody lost their seven-on-sevens and, for the most part, people lost their contact days. The style of practice has been a little bit different since we started on the 7th (of September), especially since we’re not scrimmaging anybody. So there’s a little different process with finding out who your players are because you don’t have your normal evaluation period throughout the summer.”
Yes, it’s going to be challenging. But the athletes on the six Racine County programs that have chosen to play this fall are thrilled to have the chance to play this fall — even with the pandemic casting a pall on the season.
Take Burlington senior running back Zach Wallace. One year after Racine Lutheran’s Tyler Tenner became the state’s all-time leading rusher, Wallace is the leading returning rusher in the state after rushing for 1,776 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior.
“It’s amazing to get back out there on the football field, especially with my teammates,” he said. “It’s just a lot of fun and that’s pretty much why we’re all here. I’m really glad that the SLC decided to go through with the season and every team’s back.”
Meanwhile, there will likely be a sense of urgency among players who wondering last summer whether they would get this chance. Just as the basketball season ended abruptly last March because of the pandemic, the same could happen with football.
“You have to go pedal to the metal and go non-stop every play all the time in practice,” Union Grove senior defensive lineman Trey Ford said. “There’s a chance you’re not going to get tomorrow.”
A favor from a friend
Because of City of Racine restrictions related to the pandemic, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran are not permitted to practice or play within city limits this season.
The Crusaders are opening their season with their homecoming game against Kenosha Christian Life. It was scheduled to be played at Horlick Field, but an alternate site had to be found in light of the circumstances.
In stepped Catholic Central’s Tom Aldrich, the dean of county coaches. Aldrich, who doubles as Catholic Central’s athletic director, is allowing Lutheran to play at the school’s Topper Bowl Friday night.
That means Lutheran will be able to have its homecoming game at a familiar venue just 30 miles west of Racine. To say the least, Smith appreciates Aldrich’s generosity.
“Tommy was good enough to let us use the field,” Smith said. “It was tough. This is supposed to be our homecoming and it’s so nice of Catholic Central to say, ‘Hey, we’ll help you out.’
“It’s tough enough traveling to every game and still give the kids spirit. We’re grateful that Tom Aldrich and Catholic Central has done this for our whole school. It’s just such a nice field. It’s so well kept up that you never have to worry about the grass being torn up. It’s like seven parents who maintain that field.”
The next big thing
Willie Tyler, a 2017 graduate of Racine Lutheran, is now at the University of Texas, where he is contending for a starting position on the offensive line of this historic program. Four years after Tyler last played for the Crusaders, Lutheran is welcoming another behemoth.
His name is Akari Redmond, a sophomore who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds on Lutheran’s roster. And that’s not baby fat, coach Scott Smith said.
“Akari will be starting at left tackle and he’s got so much potential,” Smith said. “At 6-4 and 320, he’s just a powerhouse. Trying to give him a crash course where he learns all the reads and what to do is a big adjustment.
“But he’s got a great attitude. He wants to learn and he looks you in the eye. I’m just so impressed by how far he’s come because he never played football before he got to high school.”
A pleasant surprise
Burlington coach Steve Tenhagen has some huge holes to fill this season, including Dalton Damon, a first-team All-County quarterback last season, and kicker Cora Anderson, one of the most productive extra-point specialists in state history.
But he’s also had a pleasant surprise with a newcomer. Senior Dane Kornely, the third-leading scorer on the Burlington boys basketball team last season (11.2 points per game), is playing football for the first time in high school.
The 6-2, 180-pound Kornely looks like he’ll be making an immediate impact.
“We’re really excited with Dane Kornely’s progress, both at receiver and at outside linebacker,” Tenhagen said. “He’s a player who hasn’t played since middle school, but he’s looked really good and has impressed our coaching staff.”
Meanwhile, Tenhagen is replacing Anderson with another soccer player — freshman Benjamin Graham.
“He had a good camp, Tenhagen said. “He’s really progressed. His first sport is soccer and his lift is continuing to improve in terms of the height of the kick when he’s got his timing down. We’re ready to go.”
Tenhagen has also finalized the new offensive line that will be opening holes for Zach Wallace and others. Joining guard Connor O’Reilly, the Demons’ only returning starter on the line, are guard Michael Mehrwerth, tackles Brady Bjurstrom and Jacob Lazenby and center Hunter Winkelman.
Postponed game
Union Grove will have to wait to start its season.
The Broncos’ scheduled season against Wilmot was postponed Thursday afternoon.
Wilmot coach Keiya Square confirmed that the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Bucci Field in Wilmot, was postponed due to concerns over COVID-19 at the school.
The school is going virtual for 14 days, Square confirmed, meaning Wilmot’s Week 2 home game against Burlington has also been postponed. But Square is hoping the Panthers will be able to play that one.
“I’m hoping that it gets re-visited next week, but as of right now we are fully virtual,” he said. “Nothing in the school for the next 14 days.”
Eagles get pumped up
Color guard
Opening kickoff
Muddy conditions
Trying to find the gap
Blocking wins rivalries
Escaping the pocket
At the ready
Coach Danny Hernandez on the sidelines
Senior Terry Gamble waves to the crowd
Park Senior Willie Adams has the ball, Case's Jayvian Farr looks to stop him
A Case extra point about to be blocked
Caleb Gilliam falls on a blocked punt
Forced out
Looking to throw
Just out of reach
Punting it away
Into the second level
Ready for the snap
Conference with the coach
Park fans
Pawprints
Park's Jayvian Farr (12) congratulates Ian Tremmel on well-played defense
Calm before the snap
A quick timeout
Taking a breather
Diving for the deep throw
Hut hut!
Mud-covered
In the middle of the pile
Case fans on Pink Out night
Finding space
Gridiron
Park fans
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!