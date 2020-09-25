High school football: County teams set to kickoff a different kind of season

To say the least, it’s been both strange and a struggle. Just ask Waterford coach Adam Bakken, whose team has either won outright or tied for the Southern Lakes Conference championship in seven of his nine seasons as coach.

“It’s been a hassle for everybody,” Bakken said. “Parents, coaches, everyone is in a similar boat. For us, it was a little bit different this summer because, in addition to COVID restrictions, we got a new weight room put in, which is just getting finished up now. So we haven’t really been able to do anything weight-room wise either.

“Everybody lost their seven-on-sevens and, for the most part, people lost their contact days. The style of practice has been a little bit different since we started on the 7th (of September), especially since we’re not scrimmaging anybody. So there’s a little different process with finding out who your players are because you don’t have your normal evaluation period throughout the summer.”

Yes, it’s going to be challenging. But the athletes on the six Racine County programs that have chosen to play this fall are thrilled to have the chance to play this fall — even with the pandemic casting a pall on the season.