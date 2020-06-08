High school football: County coaches weigh in on whether 2020 season gets played

“You had no contact with kids, the gyms were all closed, the lifting and strength part of it is going to be down just because not all kids have their own weight sets or places to go,” he said.

Dan Miller

“It looks like this next week, the WIAA is going to come out with some guidelines to return the sports in the fall,” Miller said. “I’m really excited to get some guidance as far as what you can do and how to. We have been exploring best practices as far as maintaining the sanitation and all those types of things. Hopefully, it’ll start out with workouts July 1. But we’ve been in a holding pattern for so long that I think this week coming up will give us more of an understanding of what to expect in the fall.”

Like Smith, Miller concedes there will be a great deal of catching up to do once things return to normal.

“A lot of our athletes play a spring sport, so you’re looking at a level increase athletically, experiencing competitiveness and maturity, as far as that goes,” he said. “So you miss out on that physical development. You also miss out on the mental development of being involved in sports and maturing when you compete.