High school football: Coaches look at troubled season as success

As the high school football season winds down to the last two weekends of games, this much can be said: What has played out this fall has been a case of beauty being in the eyes of the beholder.

All six of the Racine County programs that have elected to play this season have been impacted in varying degrees by the COVID-19 pandemic. Racine Lutheran has missed out on just one game. But Waterford went from Oct. 9 to Nov. 6 without any games. And Burlington, which was state-ranked in Division 1 after winning its first four games, has already packed away its equipment for the season because of a COVID-19 situation with the team.

Was it all worth it? A detractor might point out that teams are not playing for state championships this season, so the remaining games have questionable value. There’s also the question of carrying on during a pandemic that has only gotten worse during the last several weeks.

But for county coaches, playing a season which has been unlike no other has been worthwhile, to say the least.