High school football: Coaches look at troubled season as success

As the high school football season winds down to the last two weekends of games, this much can be said: What has played out this fall has been a case of beauty being in the eyes of the beholder.
All six of the Racine County programs that have elected to play this season have been impacted in varying degrees by the COVID-19 pandemic. Racine Lutheran has missed out on just one game. But Waterford went from Oct. 9 to Nov. 6 without any games. And Burlington, which was state-ranked in Division 1 after winning its first four games, has already packed away its equipment for the season because of a COVID-19 situation with the team.
Was it all worth it? A detractor might point out that teams are not playing for state championships this season, so the remaining games have questionable value. There’s also the question of carrying on during a pandemic that has only gotten worse during the last several weeks.
But for county coaches, playing a season which has been unlike no other has been worthwhile, to say the least.
Sure, there have been hardships. St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran have been forced to play and practice outside of the city limits because of restrictions that are in force in the city. Lutheran coach Scott Smith said one of his assistants has calculated that the Crusaders will have traveled 942 times to games and more than 400 miles to practices by the end of this season because of the restrictions.
Still, there has been a reason for this season. High school football is about the kids. And in the opinion of three coaches interviewed for this story — Smith, St. Catherine’s Dan Miller and Catholic Central’s Tom Aldrich — seeing these kids lace on a pair of shoulder pads each week when they might have been deprived of playing at all is what truly matters.
“It’s good that these kids got some sense of normalcy and still got to play games they’ve been looking forward to and working toward being able to do,” Aldrich said. “They at least got the fulfillment of that end of things. It has not been ideal to not get to play every game — and most people did not — but there is still that sense of normalcy and the good that the sport brings.
“It helps the kids being outside and being social with one another. It’s got to be a tough time being kid right now. It’s a tough time being an adult. It’s a unique world we’re living in right now and we’ve just got to make the most of it.”
Sunday will mark the second anniversary of when St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran both played for state championships in their respective divisions at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
No gold footballs will be going into any school’s trophy cases this season, but Miller is applying as much meaning as he can to what remains. That’s why he has moved St. Catherine’s final game from next Friday to next Thursday.
The latter date is when the Division 4 championship game would have been played this season. With that not possible, Miller is challenging his players to play for a different kind of championship.
“I want to emphasize that we’re still playing for a championship,” Miller said. “A regional championship is still a championship in our mind, given the situation that we’re still going through right now.
“I told the seniors, ‘We want to be one of the few senior classes that had the opportunity to win their last game of their senior year.’ “
Meanwhile, county schools have continued to work through complications. Take Lutheran, which was able to schedule another opponent for Friday night on short notice after winless Dodgeland dropped out of its scheduled postseason game against the Crusaders.
“That was happening around the state where teams were looking at the brackets and deciding they didn’t want to play those teams, which is very unfortunate,” Lutheran athletic director Jason Block said. “But I found several other teams that had the same situation happen to them and we happened to get Fox Valley Lutheran to work out for us.”
That means Lutheran will have to travel 130 miles to Appleton Friday night to continue its season. What’s more, Lutheran, which is in Division 6, will be taking on a Division 2 program in Fox Valley Lutheran. Plus, two of the Crusaders’ starting offensive linemen, Henry Hoeft and Akari Redmond, will not be available Friday.
But there’s an opportunity for Lutheran to play more football. And that’s what matters to Smith.
“Monday, we broke down films of the team we were supposed to play,” Smith said. “And then they just pulled out because they did not think they had a chance against us and went and scheduled somebody else.
“Jason and I talked and I said, ‘Let’s go get the biggest school we can play.’ Fox Valley Lutheran was looking for a game because something happened with their opponent and we said, ‘Hey, we’ll travel up there. I don’t care who we play. I think all the kids and coaches agreed that, “Let’s go and play against the best team that we can play.’
“It is what it is. We’re having fun and the kids need this to motivate them in school and just have that camaraderie with the other players.”
While Burlington is finished for the season, the other five county programs playing this fall should have one more weekend of games after Friday. Union Grove, the only county team to go undefeated this season, will return to face Wilmot in a 6 p.m. game Friday, Nov. 20 after going through a quarantine following a pandemic-related incident.
