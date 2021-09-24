High school football: Catholic Central turnovers critical in loss to St. Joseph

Three turnovers and seven total fumbles spoiled any hopes of an upset for the Catholic Central High School football team on Friday night.

The Hilltoppers were held to 153 total yards on just 37 plays and saw their two-game winning streak end with a 26-6 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Burlington.

“I thought our kids battled pretty well for most of the game,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “We need to improve our mental and physical toughness.”

The Lancers took control of the game late in the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns less than a minute apart that gave them a 13-0 lead. After a scoreless second quarter, Catholic Central fumbled on its first possession of the second half. St. Joseph capitalized, increasing its lead to 19-0 on a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Catholic Central tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Evan Krien had a pass intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Krien scored his team’s only touchdown of the night shortly thereafter on a 38-yard run with 8:13 remaining.

Playing in rainy conditions, the Hilltoppers were held to 32 passing yards on two completions that both went to Calahan Miles. Tai Loughrin led the team with 54 rushing yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0