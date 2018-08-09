BURLINGTON — Payton Meinholz has a recent reference point for the way it used to be.
When the senior linebacker was a freshman at Catholic Central High School in the fall of 2015, he saw the Hiltoppers go 12-1 and advance to the semifinals of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs. Behind running back Cole Kresken, the All-Racine County Player of the Year that season, the Hilltoppers extended their streak of postseason appearances to 21 years.
And then things seriously regressed.
After slipping to a 1-8 record in 2016, the Hilltoppers were forced to forfeit their last three games last season because a rash of injuries decimated a team with already low numbers. They finished with an 0-9 record and were outscored 261-35.
But this is a program that has risen from the ashes before under Tom Aldrich, the dean of county coaches who is in his 27th season. Aldrich went 0-18 over the 1993 and ‘94 seasons — his second and third as coach — but went on to take his program to four state championship appearances at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
That includes an undefeated state championship season in 2008 and then running the table to repeat after the Hilltoppers lost their first game in ‘09. Aldrich was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after that season.
That’s the program Meinholz saw a glimpse of when he enrolled at Catholic Central. And that’s the program he wants to help restore.
“As much as possible,” he said. “Every game and every practice we have on that field, we can look up on the, ‘Wall of Champions,’ and we see all the conference and state champions,” he said. “We want to put our year on that board. We are always encouraged by following what others did.”
Perhaps a Metro Classic Conference championship is a little unrealistic considering St. Catherine’s, Racine Lutheran and Greendale Martin Luther are expected to have dominant teams. But even if he if has 30 players, six of whom are freshman, Aldrich lives by the adage that determined kids are capable of achieving a great deal.
And he sees no reason why the players he has can’t help restore the luster of this program. It’s all a matter of keeping the faith.
“If they hang in there, keep improving every day, every week and don’t lose faith, I think we’ve got a great shot at making the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve got some awfully good teams in our conference with awfully good talent, but I’m not afraid to say if we get the right break here and there, we can make a run at it.”
Working in Catholic Central’s favor is that only three seniors were lost to graduation. A host of players with experience return, including Meinholz, quarterback Todd Suchomel, running back-lineman Tristan Welka, running back Cade Dirksmeyer and linemen Simon Pedone, Luke Sassano, Doug Januszewski and Tyler Shaw.
Will this group enter the season shellshocked after what the Hilltoppers endured last season? Suchomel hasn’t seen any sign of that.
“We just have a different mindset this year,” he said. “Everyone’s on the same page and we all want to win. The vibe in practice and what everyone thinks is we’re going to work as hard as we can to get the program in a winning state again.
“Obviously, last year didn’t go very well. When my class came in, we were right at the top for football and we’ve kind of stooped down. But I think we’re going to prove a lot this year, for sure.”
There’s still room on that Wall of Champions to accommodate more vintage teams at Catholic Central. This team could be remembered as vintage simply by burying the memories of 2017.
“It was a tough year because we ended up taking football away from some kids,” Aldrich said. “It was based on us not having enough numbers to field a team and it was out of concern for their health.
“But I love the game of football. I believe the sport teaches kids so much about life and about values. To deny them those opportunities was extremely hurtful.”
