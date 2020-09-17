High school football: Catholic Central poised for special season

As recently as 2015, they advanced to the state semifinals.

One reason for optimism is that the numbers in this program — which was forced to forfeit its final three games in 2017 — are strong. There are 34 players in the program, which is nine more than were listed on last year’s roster.

What’s more, Catholic Central switching conferences from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic. The latter conference has teams with smaller enrollments more in line with Catholic Central, which should help the Hilltoppers be more competitive throughout the season.

As a competitor, Aldrich would have welcomed remaining in the Metro Classic. But he also understands the logic considering his team has struggled to be competitive with Metro Classic powerhouses St. Catherine’s and Greendale Martin Luther in recent years.

“As a competitor, I really enjoyed the other conference,” said Aldrich, who is in his 29th season as Catholic Central’s coach. “We were taking the brunt of it the last few years, but we were capable of competing with those kids. The sizes of the schools just made it more difficult for us, so this is probably a better fit for our program right now.