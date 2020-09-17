High school football: Catholic Central poised for special season

BURLINGTON — As players sat around coach Tom Aldrich in their weight room Tuesday afternoon while he discussed life values with them, an open garage door a few feet away revealed a panoramic view of Catholic Central’s beautifully manicured football field.
It appeared not too long ago that that garage door would remain closed this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it appeared that the Hilltoppers’ field, perhaps the most picturesque in Racine County, would not be used this fall.
But for better or worse, depending on one’s view point, high school football is returning for much of this state. And that means Catholic Central, which had a comeback season in 2019 after three challenging years, has a chance to continue its upswing.
“The sky’s the limit for us, really,” said running back-linebacker Gabe Stich, who joins Neal McCourt and Reid Muellenbach as Catholic Central’s senior tri-captains. “We’ve got a lot of talent here.”
Said Muellenbach, a running back and defensive end: “This team is one. We know everyone and it’s like having another family.”
And this family could be starting a memorable journey together.
Catholic Central went 6-5 last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs after going 4-23 the previous three years. The Hilltoppers’ performance in 2019 was more in line with a program that won two WIAA Division 7 championships and had two runner-up finishes since 2004.
As recently as 2015, they advanced to the state semifinals.
One reason for optimism is that the numbers in this program — which was forced to forfeit its final three games in 2017 — are strong. There are 34 players in the program, which is nine more than were listed on last year’s roster.
What’s more, Catholic Central switching conferences from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic. The latter conference has teams with smaller enrollments more in line with Catholic Central, which should help the Hilltoppers be more competitive throughout the season.
As a competitor, Aldrich would have welcomed remaining in the Metro Classic. But he also understands the logic considering his team has struggled to be competitive with Metro Classic powerhouses St. Catherine’s and Greendale Martin Luther in recent years.
“As a competitor, I really enjoyed the other conference,” said Aldrich, who is in his 29th season as Catholic Central’s coach. “We were taking the brunt of it the last few years, but we were capable of competing with those kids. The sizes of the schools just made it more difficult for us, so this is probably a better fit for our program right now.
“But we’ve still got to make the most of it. Just because we’re in a different conference doesn’t mean it’s going to be easier. It just gives us an opportunity to be more competitive week in and week out.”
Aldrich has already delivered that message to his players. Even though the Hilltoppers’ new opponents will include smaller programs the likes of Brookfield Academy, Jackson Living Word Lutheran and Kenosha Christian Life, nothing is going come easily for them.
“Our main goal right now is winning conference,” said McCourt, a running back and inside linebacker. “Even though we are playing smaller schools, that doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t have the same talent level that maybe St. Cat’s does.
“We’re still going to go into every game thinking, ‘We have to play well in order to win. This is not going to be a cakewalk just because we played in the Metro Classic Conference.”
For now, it remains to be seen who emerges for the Hilltoppers. Tight end Dave Doerflinger, a first-team All-Racine County player last season, has graduated along with other key players the likes of quarterback-safety Brandon Pum and offensive lineman-linebacker Chas Miles.
But the Hilltoppers’ running game has a chance to be dominant behind Muellenbach (842 yards, 9 TDs) and McCourt (377 yards, 3 TDs). Perhaps Muellenbach’s signature performance last season was rushing for 124 yards on 31 carries in a 10-7 overtime victory over Randolph in a first-round playoff game Oct. 25.
“I think he’s going to have a strong season for us,” Aldrich said of Muellenbach.
Replacing Pum at quarterback will likely be junior Max Robson, who did not take any snaps in a game last season.
“He looks good,” Aldrich said. “He’s got a decent arm, he’s quick and he’s got good instincts. The biggest thing is he understands the game and will be able to do a lot of the things that we want.
“He seems to be a selfless leader.”
There will be some challenges, such as developing an offensive line that is young and a little undersized. But Aldrich has nearly a 30-year record of putting together teams that have bordered between respectable to dominant.
“We’ve got some nice athletes,” he said. “We’re a little young other than those seniors, but we’re working hard and, so far, we’ve been getting better every day. We need to keep doing that.”
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-11.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-1.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-2.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-3.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-4.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-5.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-6.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-7.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-8.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-9.jpg
Catholic Central @ St. Cath's_FB-12.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!