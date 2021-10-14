High school football: Catholic Central gets win to qualify for WIAA playoffs

The Catholic Central High School football team had one goal Thursday night — win or be done with its season.
The Hilltoppers did what they needed to do, dominating Whitefish Bay Dominican 63-15 in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay to earn a WIAA playoff berth.
Catholic Central (6-3, 4-3 MCC) had to win this game over the winless Knights (0-9, 0-7) to be eligible for the playoffs.
"You're always grateful when things work out after the kids have been working hard," Catholic Central. "This was one of our goals and when you're able to accomplish it, it's a good feeling for everybody.
"I'm happy for the kids. I thought we played a pretty good football game tonight. We did some things well, we did some things we need to work on, but overall, I thought it was a real productive game for our kids."
Evan Krien, filling in for the injured Max Robson at quarterback, was among the most productive.
Operating behind the offensive line of center Mitchell Dietzel, guards Gavin Fowler and Murphy O'Brien and tackles Christian Pedone and Ayden Muellenbach, Krien completed 5 of 6 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 36 yards on three carries.
Calahan Miles caught four passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
"He had a real nice game," Aldrich said of Krien. "He had a couple of real nice long throws and Cal Miles was on the receiving end of those. I thought both of those guys had real nice games."
The rushing attack was just as effective. Sophomore Alex Vogt rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Henry Amborn added 85 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
"I thought our offensive line is starting to get the concepts of knowing who they're supposed to block with the different defenses," Aldrich said. "And defensively, I just thought we were real solid. They like to throw the ball around and they've got a nice athlete at quarterback, so it was just a sound game for us."
Also scoring for Catholic Central were Kaden Kayser on a 23-yard run, Wyatt Riehle on a 2-yard run and Amborn on a 77-yard kickoff return.
Domincan quarterback Ian Stefaniak completed 9 of 26 passes for 124 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.