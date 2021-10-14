High school football: Catholic Central gets win to qualify for WIAA playoffs

The Catholic Central High School football team had one goal Thursday night — win or be done with its season.

The Hilltoppers did what they needed to do, dominating Whitefish Bay Dominican 63-15 in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay to earn a WIAA playoff berth.

Catholic Central (6-3, 4-3 MCC) had to win this game over the winless Knights (0-9, 0-7) to be eligible for the playoffs.

"You're always grateful when things work out after the kids have been working hard," Catholic Central. "This was one of our goals and when you're able to accomplish it, it's a good feeling for everybody.

"I'm happy for the kids. I thought we played a pretty good football game tonight. We did some things well, we did some things we need to work on, but overall, I thought it was a real productive game for our kids."

Evan Krien, filling in for the injured Max Robson at quarterback, was among the most productive.

Operating behind the offensive line of center Mitchell Dietzel, guards Gavin Fowler and Murphy O'Brien and tackles Christian Pedone and Ayden Muellenbach, Krien completed 5 of 6 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 36 yards on three carries.