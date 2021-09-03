High school football: Catholic Central can't quite catch Brookfield Academy

One small mistake was all that stood between the Catholic Central High School football team and a potential victory over Midwest Classic Conference opponent Brookfield Academy Friday.
The Hilltoppers almost made up for that error.
A fumble return late in the first quarter by the Blue Knights swung the momentum their way for the rest of the first half. Catholic Central battled back in the second half to get within a touchdown, but came up short in a 49-42 loss at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
“It was a game of two halves,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said.
The teams traded touchdowns in the first 7:13 of the first quarter, then Brookfield Academy took a 14-7 lead on a 65-yard run by quarterback Jonah Jensen.
The Hilltoppers (2-1, 0-1 MCC) took the ensuing kickoff and began a drive to try and tie the game again, but they fumbled and the Blue Knights (2-1, 1-0) returned it 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:06 left in the first quarter for a 21-7 lead.
“We had a pitch that got away,” Aldrich said.
After the fumble, it took a while for the Hilltoppers to recover and Jensen scored again for a 27-7 Brookfield Academy lead early in the second quarter. They stemmed the tide with Henry Amborn’s second touchdown of the half, a 27-yard run, to make it 27-14, but Jensen scored again with 4:26 left in the first half and the Blue Knights led 35-14 at halftime.
“They had some big plays on their end,” Aldrich said. “Jensen is a nice player and we had trouble with him in the first half. We did a better job containing him in the second half, but the damage was done.”
Jensen was still going in the third quarter, answering a Max Robson 1-yard touchdown run for the Hilltoppers midway through the period with touchdown runs of 71 and 10 yards to give Brookfield Academy a 49-20 lead.
Jensen finished with 347 yards and five touchdowns.
Catholic Central scored three times in the fourth quarter — one on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Robson to Evan Krien and two more on Amborn runs of 3 and 1 yards — and the Hilltoppers were within a touchdown with 5:09 left in the game.
They got the ball back with about two minutes left, but an interception by the Blue Knights ended any hopes.
Aldrich was still impressed by his team’s ability to get back in the game.
“The kids battled back and that gave us some positives to build off of,” Aldrich said. “We woke up and gained some confidence.”
Amborn had 118 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries and Robson ran for 86 yards and a score on 14 carries.
Defensively, Cal Miles had seven solo tackles, including two for loss, and Amborn had five solos.