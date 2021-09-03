High school football: Catholic Central can't quite catch Brookfield Academy

One small mistake was all that stood between the Catholic Central High School football team and a potential victory over Midwest Classic Conference opponent Brookfield Academy Friday.

The Hilltoppers almost made up for that error.

A fumble return late in the first quarter by the Blue Knights swung the momentum their way for the rest of the first half. Catholic Central battled back in the second half to get within a touchdown, but came up short in a 49-42 loss at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.

“It was a game of two halves,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Aldrich said.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first 7:13 of the first quarter, then Brookfield Academy took a 14-7 lead on a 65-yard run by quarterback Jonah Jensen.

The Hilltoppers (2-1, 0-1 MCC) took the ensuing kickoff and began a drive to try and tie the game again, but they fumbled and the Blue Knights (2-1, 1-0) returned it 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:06 left in the first quarter for a 21-7 lead.

“We had a pitch that got away,” Aldrich said.