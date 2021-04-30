High school football: Case wins third straight game

It's pretty hard to recognize the Case High School football team that was outscored 96-12 in its first two games this spring season.

Behind another strong performance by junior running back Miles Gallagher, the Eagles defeated Milwaukee Pius XI 39-0 in a Woodland Conference crossover game Friday night at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.

It was the third straight victory for Case (3-3, 3-2 conference). Gallagher has had a great deal to do with that success.

He rushed for a career-high 172 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and caught a 6-yard scoring pass against Pius. In the last three games, Gallagher has rushed for 327 yards and 33 carries and caught seven passes for 140 yards and three TDs.

"Miles Gallagher is a heck of a football player," Case coach Bryan Shredl said. "When he gets the ball in his hands, he's hard to bring down. He's a tough runner and he just finds the end zone. It doesn't matter how far away he is. He's going to find a way to get in."

Gallagher had plenty of of help from senior running mate Kobe Brown, who rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries.