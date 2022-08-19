High school football: Case turns tables on Beloit Memorial for season-opening victory

A new coach, a new quarterback and a new attitude.

They all came together for the Case High School football team Friday night at Hammes Field on opening night of the 2022 season.

The Eagles scored on a 67-yard pass play midway through the fourth quarter and got a late defensive stop as they rallied to beat nonconference foe Beloit Memorial 18-15.

The victory was payback against the Purple Knights, who won 14-13 last year at Beloit, also on a fourth-quarter touchdown and subsequent extra point.

But the direct memory of that finish wasn’t in the mind of Case head coach Anton Graham — he’s in his first year with the Eagles after a decade as an assistant to Brian Fletcher at Horlick.

Instead, Graham and the Eagles made their own more pleasant memory.

“It was a crazy one,” Graham said. “We were watching the film from last year and they won at the end with two minutes left. We wanted to lock it in (Friday) and finish it off.”

Case led 10-9 at halftime, but Beloit got the ball to begin the third quarter and went on a 10-minute drive and scored on a 10-yard pass play to go ahead 15-10; the conversion was no good and opened the door for Case.

“They run an old-school Wing-T and if they get three yards on each play, they keep going,” Graham said.

The Eagles have a few weapons of their own, starting with junior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld. The first-year starter had an impressive debut, going 12 for 16 for 220 yards and a touchdown, which happened to be the winning score.

Case forced the Knights to punt with about seven minutes left in the game and the Eagles got the ball at about their own 30-yard line.

After two plays went nowhere, they were faced with third-and-long and Nabbefeld delivered. Sophomore 6-foot-4 backup tight end Jacob Haughton ran a wheel route, caught Nabbefeld’s pass and outran the defense to finish off a 67-yard touchdown play that gave Case the lead at 16-15.

Knowing Beloit had a good kicker, Graham went for the two-point conversion and Nabbefeld took the ball himself to give the Eagles a three-point lead at 18-15.

“He took the outside route and once he caught it, he was gone,” Graham said of Haughton, who is also the Eagles' placekicker and made a 36-yard field goal to give Case its halftime lead. “He’s a heck of an athlete.”

The Knights still had a chance. After stopping Case on another drive at the Beloit 4-yard line and blocking a field goal attempt by Haughton, Beloit drove the ball to the Case 30 and missed a game-tying field goal with less than a minute left.

The Eagles kneeled down to run out the clock.

Graham was especially pleased with Nabbefeld, who threw just six passes last season as a backup to the graduated Gavin Gutman.

“Brandon is only going to get better,” Graham said. “He didn’t play much the last two years because of COVID and if he had, they would be talking about him now.

“He’s a dual-threat athlete. He didn’t run a lot tonight (seven carries for 14 yards), but he showed he can carry the football and he’s going to be a problem for other teams. Brandon is very confident and made a couple mistakes (two fumbles), but bounced back every time he made one.

Other offensive stars were junior wide receivers Latrell Herrington Jr. (four catches for 86 yards and a 57-yard kickoff return) and Termarion Brumby (two catches, 21 yards, three punt returns for 93 yards) and senior running back Javion Trice (seven carries for 64 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run).

Defensively, the Eagles gave up 176 yards on the ground and 76 through the air, but didn’t break. Graham singled out junior outside linebacker Michael King, senior mike linebacker Patrick Zimowski and Trice again.

“Our defense had a heck of a game,” Graham said. “One of biggest things was (the play of) Javion Trice on both sides of the ball. He was a great leader for us.”

For Beloit, Cavari Kramer had 102 yards rushing, more than half of them on a 68-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and quarterback Ayden Tyler was 4 of 8 for 76 yards and a touchdown.

HORLICK 35, MILWAUKEE MARSHALL CO-OP 6: Senior quarterback Blake Fletcher had a solid performance in his first game in nearly a year, Reggie Hubbard Jr. scored two touchdowns and the Rebels’ defense held the Eagles to 157 total yards for a season-opening nonconference victory Friday at Horlick Field.

Horlick wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard as Hubbard, a senior running back, capped the Rebels’ first drive with a 3-yard touchdown run just 52 seconds into the game.

Horlick scored twice in the second quarter, on runs of 14 yards by senior running back Deshon Griffin and 4 yards by Hubbard.

Fletcher, playing for the first time on a football field since last Sept. 3, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury, scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and senior running back Isaiah King added another score in the third on an 8-yard run that gave Horlick a 35-0 lead.

Marshall Co-op scored with 1:08 left in the game to avert the shutout.

Horlick coach Brian Fletcher praised the offense, which generated 295 yards rushing with five touchdowns, and no punts.

“Our offense was clicking and we were moving the ball pretty well,” coach Fletcher said. “We have a lot of weapons — a lot of guys carry the ball and we can do damage with (the running game).”

Coach Fletcher was very impressed with freshman running back Anthony Liggins, who didn’t score, but had two spectacular back-to-back plays and finished with 115 yards on just four carries.

He had an apparent 94-yard touchdown run called back by a holding penalty, and on the very next play he ran 93 yards, getting caught at the Eagles’ 4-yard line.

“The way he came in and ran the ball was very Joe Garcia-esque,” coach Fletcher said, referring to the speedy 2018 Horlick graduate and current Racine Raiders player. “He has great vision and when he has the ball in his hands, good things happen.”

Coach Fletcher also said Griffin (eight runs, 78 yards) “is a tough runner and can get downhill very quickly” and that Hubbard (three runs for 15 yards, one pass reception for 7 yards) “is the X-factor — he doesn’t talk much, but comes to play every week.”

Blake Fletcher ran six times for 50 yards and had two pass completions for 18 yards.

Joe Chang led the Eagles with 89 yards on seven carries.

PARK 30, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 2: The Panthers were in control from the opening kickoff of their season-opening nonconference game Friday at West Allis.

Cy Charles almost gave the Panthers a touchdown on their first touch of the season. The junior wide receiver returned the opening kickoff 78 yards and was forced out of bounds at the 1-yard line. The play on special teams teed up junior quarterback Carter Eschmann for his first of two rushing touchdowns in the game.

All three phases of the game were strong for the Panthers.

The only points for the Bulldogs came from a safety when the Panthers, starting from their own 1-yard line, had a low snap get away from Eschmann — who threw the ball away for intentional grounding in the end zone. But the Panthers’ defense shut down the Bulldogs' offense.

Offensively, Eschmann led the way for the Panthers — and did so with his feet. The junior rushed for 53 yards on eight attempts with two touchdowns to lead the team in rushing. Senior running back Daeyzjaun Williams added a touchdown in the second quarter and the Panthers finished with 163 total yards, 148 of which came on the ground.

“(Eschmann) really led our team,” Park coach Morris Matsen said. “He is coming into his own and our offensive line was great tonight.”

The exclamation mark on the night came with freshman Jwan Eastland returning a punt 60 yards for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

“We have super dynamic kids,” Matsen said. “We started the game with a big return to the 1-yard line. It energizes the team. It can’t just be offense and defense. Special teams also has to be big for us.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35, MONTELLO/GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON 8: The Hilltoppers led 21-0 at halftime and overcame a pair of lost fumbles to win their nonconference season opener Friday over the Phoenix at Princeton.

Catholic Central struggled a bit to run in the first half, but still found the end zone three times. The running game picked up in the second half and the Hilltoppers didn’t throw a pass in the final 24 minutes.

“I thought our offense was very balanced and we were especially strong running,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “We had things we wanted to work on and I thought our kids played hard.

“We’re not in true game shape yet; we’re learning the system and making mistakes.”

Those mistakes only cost the Hilltoppers once, when a defensive lapse on a fourth-down play in the third quarter allowed the Phoenix to score their only touchdown of the game.

“Our kids flew around to the ball,” Aldrich said. “Our tackling wasn’t crisp, but acceptable. It was a good way to start the season.”

Quarterback Evan Krien went 7 of 13 for 135 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Catholic Central ran for 185 yards on 45 carries.

The Hilltoppers defense held the Phoenix to 92 total yards, 51 on the ground.

WEST BEND EAST 29, WATERFORD 12: A 22-point second quarter sank the Wolverines in a season-opening nonconference game Friday at Waterford.

The Wolverines opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Max Northrup.

What followed was a second-quarter surge by the Suns that put the Wolverines in a giant hole. Junior quarterback Peyton Fountain scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and the connected with junior wide receiver Nate King on a 34-yard touchdown play. The Suns scored the final two touchdowns of the second quarter, 17 seconds apart, to go into the half leading 22-6.

The Wolverines were able to end the run in the third quarter. Junior wide receiver Owen Martinson scored off of a 34-yard pass by Northrup to make it a 22-12 game. A two-point conversion attempt on a rushing attempt came up empty. It would be the final points on the board for Waterford.

Fountain scored his third rushing touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter to cap off the contest.

The Wolverines rushed for 193 yards on 34 attempts. Sophomore running back Sutton Keller led the team with 79 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Martinson led the team in receiving with 42 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

JANESVILLE PARKER 28, BURLINGTON 18: The Demons lost in a nonconference game against the Vikings in their season opener Friday at Burlington.

No further details were available Friday night.