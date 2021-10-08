High school football: Case stymied in loss to Oak Creek

The Case High School football team had no answer for Oak Creek Friday night.

The Eagles were held to just three rushing yards and 109 total yards in a 51-0 Southeast Conference loss to the Knights at Hammes Field.

Oak Creek (7-1, 5-1 SEC), which received votes among Large Division schools in the Associated Press state poll, got out of the gate early, scoring on a 52-yard pass play. The Knights added two more scores in the first quarter and three more in the second, one on a 68-yard punt return, and led 42-0 at halftime.

Perhaps the most unusual statistic from the game is the inability of Case (0-6, 0-5) to convert on third or fourth down. The Eagles were 1 of 10 on third-down conversions and 0 of 9 on fourth down, and they punted eight times as well.

Oak Creek had 18 first downs to Case’s six and the Knights held the Eagles to just three yards rushing on 14 carries. The passing game was a little better for Case as Gavin Gutman went 7 of 17 for 89 yards and Brandon Nabblefeld went 3 of 7 for 17 yards. Amarion Bridges caught three passes for 40 yards for the Eagles.

Oak Creek ran 25 times for 230 yards and quarterback Cade Palkowski went 5 of 7 for 137 yards and two scores.

