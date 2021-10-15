 Skip to main content
High school football: Case no match for top-ranked Franklin
FRANKLIN 76, CASE 0

High school football: Case no match for top-ranked Franklin

The Case High School football team had a tough assignment in what was scheduled to be its final game of the season.

Play the best team in Wisconsin.

The Eagles were no match for Franklin, the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Large Schools Division poll, losing 76-0 Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

Case (0-6, 0-5 SEC) fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and trailed 56-0 at halftime.

Gavin Gutman, Case

Gutman

Gavin Gutman had 64 passing yards to lead the Eagles and Brandon Nabblefeld finished with 47 passing yards and 22 rushing yards. Jacob Haughton was Case’s leading receiver with 33 yards and Javion Trice had 31.

The game was the final scheduled one of the season for the Eagles, but there is still a chance their previously cancelled game against Park, originally scheduled for Sept. 3, could be played.

With the win, Franklin clinched the outright SEC title. The Sabers were led at quarterback by Wisconsin commit Myles Burkett, who finished with 146 passing yards and four touchdowns in less than two quarters of play.

